13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Organization of Sensory Pathways
concept
Somatosensory System
concept
Receptor Level
example
Organization of Sensory Pathways Example 1
ProblemProblem
How does the strength of a sensory stimulus affect the generator potential in sensory receptors?
A
Stronger stimuli result in smaller generator potentials.
B
The strength of a stimulus is correlated with the strength of the receptor potential.
C
Stronger stimuli result in larger generator potentials.
D
Generator potentials are not influenced by stimulus strength, just by the presence of a stimulus.
concept
Circuit Level & Perceptual Level
example
Organization of Sensory Pathways Example 2
ProblemProblem
Spatial discrimination is the ability to distinguish between and precisely identify two or more stimuli. In terms of touch, which of these body parts do you think would have the lowest degree of spatial discrimination?
A
Tongue.
B
Lower back.
C
Fingertips.
D
Lips.