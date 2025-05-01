Organization of Sensory Pathways quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the three levels of sensory processing in the somatic sensory system, and what occurs at each level? The three levels are: (1) Receptor level, where sensory receptors detect stimuli and generate graded potentials; (2) Circuit level, where impulses travel through ascending pathways to the brain; and (3) Perceptual level, where the brain processes and interprets sensory information, leading to conscious awareness.

What is the main difference between generator potentials and receptor potentials in sensory pathways? Generator potentials occur directly in the sensory neuron and are common in general senses, while receptor potentials occur in a separate receptor cell, which then affects a sensory neuron, and are common in special senses.

What requirements must be met for a stimulus to generate a signal at the receptor level? The stimulus must match the receptor's specificity, be applied within the receptor's receptive field, and generate a graded potential that reaches threshold to trigger an action potential.

How do general senses differ from special senses in terms of receptor location and function? General senses use simple receptors distributed throughout the body for sensations like touch, pain, and temperature, while special senses use complex sense organs (like eyes and ears) for vision, hearing, taste, smell, and equilibrium.

What types of information are processed at the perceptual level of sensory pathways? At the perceptual level, the brain processes details such as the location, intensity, and other properties of the stimulus, allowing for conscious awareness and interpretation of sensory inputs.

