Organization of the Body: Abdominopelvic Cavity definitions Flashcards

Organization of the Body: Abdominopelvic Cavity definitions
  • Abdominal Cavity
    Space below the diaphragm, housing organs like the liver, pancreas, spleen, and kidneys.
  • Pelvic Cavity
    Space below the abdomen, surrounded by hip bones, containing bladder and reproductive organs.
  • Peritoneal Cavity
    Serous membrane-bound space surrounding most abdominal and some superior pelvic organs.
  • Peritoneum
    Serous membrane enveloping abdominal and pelvic organs, allowing them to slide past each other.
  • Retroperitoneum
    Space behind the peritoneum, containing kidneys and parts of the pancreas and rectum.
  • Diaphragm
    Major muscle of breathing, separating the thoracic cavity from the abdominal cavity.
  • Serous Fluid
    Fluid within the peritoneal cavity, facilitating movement of organs by reducing friction.
  • Liver
    Large organ in the abdominal cavity, involved in metabolism and detoxification.
  • Pancreas
    Gland in the abdominal cavity, part of which is located in the retroperitoneum.
  • Spleen
    Organ in the abdominal cavity, involved in filtering blood and immune response.
  • Kidneys
    Organs located in the retroperitoneum, responsible for filtering blood and producing urine.
  • Bladder
    Organ in the pelvic cavity, storing urine before excretion.
  • Ovaries
    Female reproductive organs in the pelvic cavity, producing eggs and hormones.
  • Uterus
    Female reproductive organ in the pelvic cavity, where fetal development occurs.
  • Prostate
    Male reproductive gland in the pelvic cavity, contributing to seminal fluid.