Organization of the Body: Abdominopelvic Cavity definitions Flashcards

Organization of the Body: Abdominopelvic Cavity definitions
Organization of the Body: Abdominopelvic Cavity definitions
- Abdominal CavitySpace below the diaphragm, housing organs like the liver, pancreas, spleen, and kidneys.
- Pelvic CavitySpace below the abdomen, surrounded by hip bones, containing bladder and reproductive organs.
- Peritoneal CavitySerous membrane-bound space surrounding most abdominal and some superior pelvic organs.
- PeritoneumSerous membrane enveloping abdominal and pelvic organs, allowing them to slide past each other.
- RetroperitoneumSpace behind the peritoneum, containing kidneys and parts of the pancreas and rectum.
- DiaphragmMajor muscle of breathing, separating the thoracic cavity from the abdominal cavity.
- Serous FluidFluid within the peritoneal cavity, facilitating movement of organs by reducing friction.
- LiverLarge organ in the abdominal cavity, involved in metabolism and detoxification.
- PancreasGland in the abdominal cavity, part of which is located in the retroperitoneum.
- SpleenOrgan in the abdominal cavity, involved in filtering blood and immune response.
- KidneysOrgans located in the retroperitoneum, responsible for filtering blood and producing urine.
- BladderOrgan in the pelvic cavity, storing urine before excretion.
- OvariesFemale reproductive organs in the pelvic cavity, producing eggs and hormones.
- UterusFemale reproductive organ in the pelvic cavity, where fetal development occurs.
- ProstateMale reproductive gland in the pelvic cavity, contributing to seminal fluid.