Organization of the Body: Abdominopelvic Cavity definitions Flashcards

Abdominal Cavity Space below the diaphragm, housing organs like the liver, pancreas, spleen, and kidneys.

Pelvic Cavity Space below the abdomen, surrounded by hip bones, containing bladder and reproductive organs.

Peritoneal Cavity Serous membrane-bound space surrounding most abdominal and some superior pelvic organs.

Peritoneum Serous membrane enveloping abdominal and pelvic organs, allowing them to slide past each other.

Retroperitoneum Space behind the peritoneum, containing kidneys and parts of the pancreas and rectum.

Diaphragm Major muscle of breathing, separating the thoracic cavity from the abdominal cavity.

Serous Fluid Fluid within the peritoneal cavity, facilitating movement of organs by reducing friction.

Liver Large organ in the abdominal cavity, involved in metabolism and detoxification.

Pancreas Gland in the abdominal cavity, part of which is located in the retroperitoneum.

Spleen Organ in the abdominal cavity, involved in filtering blood and immune response.

Kidneys Organs located in the retroperitoneum, responsible for filtering blood and producing urine.

Bladder Organ in the pelvic cavity, storing urine before excretion.

Ovaries Female reproductive organs in the pelvic cavity, producing eggs and hormones.

Uterus Female reproductive organ in the pelvic cavity, where fetal development occurs.