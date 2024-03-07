Organization of the Body: Abdominopelvic Cavity - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Organization of the Abdominopelvic Cavity
Organization of the Body: Abdominopelvic Cavity Example 1
You are preparing to operate on a patient to perform a bariatric procedure where a gastric ring is placed on the stomach. To perform this operation, what serous membrane do you need to cut through?
Pleura
Abdominal
Diaphragm
Peritoneum
You are preparing to operate on a patient to perform a procedure on their kidneys. If you plan for your incision to cut through the posterior lumbar region, will you have to cut through the peritoneum? Select the answer that is most correct.
Yes, the peritoneum lines abdominopelvic cavity.
Yes, the kidneys are within the peritoneal cavity.
No, the kidneys are posterior to the peritoneum.
No, the kidneys are deep to the peritoneum.
Appendicitis is the swelling of the appendix due to blockage and disease. Swelling from appendicitis can lead to death by sepsis if the appendix ruptures releasing bacteria. Given your knowledge of the peritoneal cavity, how could the infection from a burst appendix spread so rapidly?
The peritoneum spans the entire ventral cavity meaning the infection could travel to virtually all organs.
The rich blood supply to the peritoneal cavity means that the infection would quickly enter the blood.
The burst membrane would release immune cells from the peritoneal cavity meaning they are no longer at the site of the infection.
The peritoneal cavity contains serous fluid allowing the infection to quickly spread throughout the abdominopelvic cavity.