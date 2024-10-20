Organization of the Body: Body Cavities definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Anterior Cavity The front body space housing visceral organs, divided by the diaphragm into thoracic and abdominal pelvic cavities.

Posterior Cavity The back body space containing the brain and spinal cord, divided into cranial and vertebral cavities.

Diaphragm A muscle sheet separating the thoracic and abdominal pelvic cavities, crucial for breathing.

Thoracic Cavity The chest region above the diaphragm, containing the heart and lungs, protected by the rib cage.

Abdominal Pelvic Cavity The body space below the diaphragm, divided into abdominal and pelvic cavities.

Abdominal Cavity The space housing digestive organs like the liver and stomach, lacking bony protection.

Pelvic Cavity The lower body space within the pelvis, containing the bladder and reproductive organs.

Visceral Organs Organs located in the chest and abdomen, housed within the anterior cavity.

Cranial Cavity The space within the skull that houses the brain.

Vertebral Cavity The space within the spinal column that houses the spinal cord.

Rib Cage The bony structure protecting the thoracic cavity's organs, such as the heart and lungs.

Sternum The central bone of the chest, part of the rib cage, providing protection to thoracic organs.

Pelvis The bony structure forming a bowl at the trunk's base, defining the pelvic cavity.

Membranes Structures enclosing organs within body cavities, providing protection and support.