Organization of the Body: Body Cavities definitions Flashcards

Organization of the Body: Body Cavities definitions
  • Anterior Cavity
    The front body space housing visceral organs, divided by the diaphragm into thoracic and abdominal pelvic cavities.
  • Posterior Cavity
    The back body space containing the brain and spinal cord, divided into cranial and vertebral cavities.
  • Diaphragm
    A muscle sheet separating the thoracic and abdominal pelvic cavities, crucial for breathing.
  • Thoracic Cavity
    The chest region above the diaphragm, containing the heart and lungs, protected by the rib cage.
  • Abdominal Pelvic Cavity
    The body space below the diaphragm, divided into abdominal and pelvic cavities.
  • Abdominal Cavity
    The space housing digestive organs like the liver and stomach, lacking bony protection.
  • Pelvic Cavity
    The lower body space within the pelvis, containing the bladder and reproductive organs.
  • Visceral Organs
    Organs located in the chest and abdomen, housed within the anterior cavity.
  • Cranial Cavity
    The space within the skull that houses the brain.
  • Vertebral Cavity
    The space within the spinal column that houses the spinal cord.
  • Rib Cage
    The bony structure protecting the thoracic cavity's organs, such as the heart and lungs.
  • Sternum
    The central bone of the chest, part of the rib cage, providing protection to thoracic organs.
  • Pelvis
    The bony structure forming a bowl at the trunk's base, defining the pelvic cavity.
  • Membranes
    Structures enclosing organs within body cavities, providing protection and support.
  • Skeleton
    The body's framework, providing structure and protection to organs within cavities.