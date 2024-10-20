Organization of the Body: Body Cavities definitions Flashcards
Organization of the Body: Body Cavities definitions
- Anterior CavityThe front body space housing visceral organs, divided by the diaphragm into thoracic and abdominal pelvic cavities.
- Posterior CavityThe back body space containing the brain and spinal cord, divided into cranial and vertebral cavities.
- DiaphragmA muscle sheet separating the thoracic and abdominal pelvic cavities, crucial for breathing.
- Thoracic CavityThe chest region above the diaphragm, containing the heart and lungs, protected by the rib cage.
- Abdominal Pelvic CavityThe body space below the diaphragm, divided into abdominal and pelvic cavities.
- Abdominal CavityThe space housing digestive organs like the liver and stomach, lacking bony protection.
- Pelvic CavityThe lower body space within the pelvis, containing the bladder and reproductive organs.
- Visceral OrgansOrgans located in the chest and abdomen, housed within the anterior cavity.
- Cranial CavityThe space within the skull that houses the brain.
- Vertebral CavityThe space within the spinal column that houses the spinal cord.
- Rib CageThe bony structure protecting the thoracic cavity's organs, such as the heart and lungs.
- SternumThe central bone of the chest, part of the rib cage, providing protection to thoracic organs.
- PelvisThe bony structure forming a bowl at the trunk's base, defining the pelvic cavity.
- MembranesStructures enclosing organs within body cavities, providing protection and support.
- SkeletonThe body's framework, providing structure and protection to organs within cavities.