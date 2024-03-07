Organization of the Body: Body Cavities - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Introduction to Body Cavities
Organization of the Body: Body Cavities Example 1
During a dissection, three of the following organs can be observed by making a single large incision. One cannot be observed by that same incision. Which organ would require its own incision to observe?
Stomach
Liver
Pancreas
Brain
Anterior Body Cavity
Organization of the Body: Body Cavities Example 2
What are the two subdivisions of the anterior body cavity?
Abdominal and pelvic.
Thoracic and abdominopelvic.
Dorsal and ventral.
Pleural and thoracic.
Boxers are taught to tense their muscles to protect themselves from the impact of punches. This is especially true for punches to the abdomen. Why do you think this is the case?
The abdominal cavity holds the body’s most sensitive organs.
The abdominal cavity lacks bony protection.
The muscles surrounding the abdominal cavity are larger than muscles around any other part of the body.
Both A and B are correct.