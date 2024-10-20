Organization of the Body: Body Cavities quiz Flashcards
Organization of the Body: Body Cavities quiz
The ventral body cavity is subdivided into which of the following sets of cavities: A) Thoracic and Abdominopelvic, B) Cranial and Vertebral, C) Pelvic and Abdominal, D) Dorsal and Ventral?
A) Thoracic and Abdominopelvic.The lungs are located in which body cavity?
The lungs are located in the thoracic cavity.Which body cavity is further separated into other cavities: A) Dorsal, B) Ventral, C) Cranial, D) Vertebral?
B) Ventral.What separates the thoracic cavity from the abdominopelvic cavity?
The diaphragm separates the thoracic cavity from the abdominopelvic cavity.What cavity is superior to the diaphragm?
The thoracic cavity is superior to the diaphragm.The dorsal body cavity is the site of which of the following: A) Heart and Lungs, B) Brain and Spinal Cord, C) Liver and Stomach, D) Bladder and Reproductive Organs?
B) Brain and Spinal Cord.What is the primary function of the rib cage in relation to the thoracic cavity?
The rib cage provides protection to the organs within the thoracic cavity, such as the heart and lungs.Which cavity contains most of the digestive organs?
The abdominal cavity contains most of the digestive organs.What is the anatomical term for the front of the body cavity that houses visceral organs?
The anatomical term is the anterior or ventral cavity.What is the main muscle involved in breathing that also divides the ventral cavity?
The diaphragm is the main muscle involved in breathing that divides the ventral cavity.