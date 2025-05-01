Organization of the Body: Body Cavities quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main body cavities in the human body, and what organs do they primarily house? The two main body cavities are the anterior (ventral) cavity, which houses most visceral organs like the heart, lungs, digestive, and reproductive organs, and the posterior (dorsal) cavity, which contains the brain and spinal cord.

How is the anterior (ventral) body cavity divided, and what structure separates its sections? The anterior cavity is divided into the thoracic cavity and the abdominopelvic cavity, separated by the diaphragm.

Which organs are found in the thoracic cavity, and what provides their protection? The thoracic cavity contains the heart and lungs, which are protected by the rib cage and sternum.

What is the function of the diaphragm in relation to body cavities? The diaphragm is a sheet of muscle that separates the thoracic cavity from the abdominopelvic cavity and plays a key role in breathing.

What organs are primarily located in the abdominal cavity? The abdominal cavity primarily contains digestive organs such as the liver, stomach, and intestines.

Which organs are housed in the pelvic cavity? The pelvic cavity houses the bladder and internal reproductive organs.