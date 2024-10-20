Skip to main content
Organization of the Body: Serous Membrane Locations definitions Flashcards

Organization of the Body: Serous Membrane Locations definitions
  • Serous Membranes
    Thin tissues that line certain internal cavities, reducing friction between organs during movement.
  • Pleurae
    Membranes forming pleural cavities, surrounding each lung, allowing lung movement without friction.
  • Pericardium
    Membrane forming the pericardial cavity, surrounding the heart, facilitating its movement.
  • Peritoneum
    Membrane forming the peritoneal cavity, surrounding most digestive organs, allowing complex organ movement.
  • Visceral Layer
    The part of a serous membrane that directly contacts and covers an organ.
  • Parietal Layer
    The part of a serous membrane that lines the body wall or cavity.
  • Pleural Cavities
    Spaces created by pleurae surrounding each lung, allowing lung expansion and contraction.
  • Pericardial Cavity
    Space formed by the pericardium surrounding the heart, enabling its movement.
  • Peritoneal Cavity
    Complex space formed by the peritoneum, surrounding various digestive organs.
  • Visceral Pericardium
    The layer of the pericardium that directly touches the heart.
  • Parietal Pleura
    The layer of pleura that lines the chest wall, surrounding the lungs.
  • Visceral Peritoneum
    The layer of the peritoneum that directly contacts abdominal organs.
  • Parietal Peritoneum
    The layer of the peritoneum that lines the abdominal wall.
  • Thoracic Cavity
    The body cavity housing the lungs and heart, enclosed by the rib cage.
  • Abdominal Cavity
    The body cavity containing most digestive organs, part of the peritoneal cavity.