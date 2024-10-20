Organization of the Body: Serous Membrane Locations definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Serous Membranes Thin tissues that line certain internal cavities, reducing friction between organs during movement.

Pleurae Membranes forming pleural cavities, surrounding each lung, allowing lung movement without friction.

Pericardium Membrane forming the pericardial cavity, surrounding the heart, facilitating its movement.

Peritoneum Membrane forming the peritoneal cavity, surrounding most digestive organs, allowing complex organ movement.

Visceral Layer The part of a serous membrane that directly contacts and covers an organ.

Parietal Layer The part of a serous membrane that lines the body wall or cavity.

Pleural Cavities Spaces created by pleurae surrounding each lung, allowing lung expansion and contraction.

Pericardial Cavity Space formed by the pericardium surrounding the heart, enabling its movement.

Peritoneal Cavity Complex space formed by the peritoneum, surrounding various digestive organs.

Visceral Pericardium The layer of the pericardium that directly touches the heart.

Parietal Pleura The layer of pleura that lines the chest wall, surrounding the lungs.

Visceral Peritoneum The layer of the peritoneum that directly contacts abdominal organs.

Parietal Peritoneum The layer of the peritoneum that lines the abdominal wall.

Thoracic Cavity The body cavity housing the lungs and heart, enclosed by the rib cage.