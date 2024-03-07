1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Organization of the Body: Serous Membrane Locations
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Organization of the Body: Serous Membrane Locations
Locations of Serous Membranes
Organization of the Body: Serous Membrane Locations Example 1
Which body cavity has multiple serous cavities within it?
A
Thoracic
B
Abdominopelvic
C
Pleural
D
Every body cavity contains one serous cavity.
