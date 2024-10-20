Organization of the Body: Serous Membranes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Serous Membranes Thin tissues forming a double-layered membrane around organs in thoracic and abdominal regions.

Serosa Another term for serous membranes, indicating their thin, double-layered structure.

Visceral Layer The inner layer of the serous membrane attached directly to the organs.

Parietal Layer The outer layer of the serous membrane attached to the body wall.

Serous Cavity The space or potential space between the visceral and parietal layers of the serous membrane.

Serous Fluid Lubricating fluid within the serous cavity that allows smooth organ movement.

Thoracic Region The part of the body cavity where serous membranes surround organs like the heart and lungs.

Abdominal Pelvic Region The lower part of the body cavity where serous membranes surround organs like the intestines.

Connective Tissue Tissue that attaches the visceral and parietal layers to organs and body walls, respectively.