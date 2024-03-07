Organization of the Body: Serous Membranes - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Serous Membranes
Organization of the Body: Serous Membranes Example 1
Serous Cavity and Fluid
Organization of the Body: Serous Membranes Example 2
During an organ transplant some serous membrane is transplanted along with the organ. Based on the anatomy of serous membranes, which part of the serous membrane would likely be transplanted along with the organ?
Both the parietal and visceral serosa.
The parietal serosa.
The visceral serosa.
Whether the visceral or parietal membrane is transferred would depend on the specific organ.
The disease pericarditis refers to inflammation of the serous membrane around the heart and can cause intensely sharp chest pain. How does the function of the serous membranes relate to the symptoms of chest pain from pericarditis?
Serous membranes like the pericardium have many nerve endings to provide feedback relating to organ function.
Despite the lubricating properties of serous fluid, the constant movement of the heart may irritate the already inflamed tissue.
Pain from inflamed tissue indicates a likely viral or bacterial infection. A major function of the serous membranes is to prevent bacteria and viruses from reaching vital organs.
Inflammation of the visceral side of the serous membrane may reduce the rate of diffusion of vital nutrients and ions from the serous fluid into the cardiac muscle.