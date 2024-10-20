Organization of the Body: Serous Membranes quiz Flashcards

What type of membrane lines cavities that open to the outside of the body?
Mucous membranes line cavities that open to the outside of the body.
Which meningeal layer follows the surface contours of the brain and spinal cord?
The pia mater is the meningeal layer that follows the surface contours of the brain and spinal cord.
What is the function of serous fluid?
Serous fluid acts as a lubricant, allowing organs to move smoothly and preventing friction and damage during movement.
The subarachnoid space lies between what two layers of meninges?
The subarachnoid space lies between the arachnoid mater and the pia mater.
What is the role of the serous membranes covering some organs?
The role of serous membranes is to provide a lubricated surface that allows organs to move smoothly within the body cavities.
Which of the following membranes lines all body cavities that are open to the exterior? A) Serous membranes B) Mucous membranes C) Synovial membranes D) Cutaneous membranes
B) Mucous membranes
Which serous membrane layer is closest to the surface of the heart?
The visceral pericardium is the serous membrane layer closest to the surface of the heart.
Which of the following correctly describes the function of serous fluid? A) It provides nutrients to the organs B) It acts as a lubricant to reduce friction C) It forms a protective barrier D) It aids in immune response
B) It acts as a lubricant to reduce friction
Which body membrane would be found lining the inside of the knee joint?
The synovial membrane would be found lining the inside of the knee joint.
Which serous membrane covers the surface of an organ?
The visceral layer of the serous membrane covers the surface of an organ.
Which membrane is constructed of a visceral and parietal layer?
Serous membranes are constructed of a visceral and parietal layer.
What membranes line the dorsal and ventral cavities?
The dorsal cavity is lined by meninges, while the ventral cavity is lined by serous membranes.
Which membrane lines the body cavities that are not open to the outside of the body?
Serous membranes line body cavities that are not open to the outside of the body.
What is an important difference between mucous membranes and serous membranes?
Mucous membranes line cavities that open to the exterior and secrete mucus, while serous membranes line closed cavities and secrete serous fluid.
What is the name of the serous membrane that covers the surface of the heart?
The serous membrane that covers the surface of the heart is called the visceral pericardium.