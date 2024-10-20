Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity definitions Flashcards
Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity definitions
- Thoracic CavitySpace above the diaphragm within the rib cage, containing pleural cavities, pericardial cavity, and mediastinum.
- Pleural CavitiesSerous membrane-bound spaces surrounding the lungs, formed by the pleurii.
- Serous MembraneDouble-layered membrane with a fluid-filled space, surrounding certain cavities.
- Pericardial CavitySerous membrane-bound space surrounding the heart, formed by the pericardium.
- PericardiumMembrane forming the pericardial cavity, surrounding the heart.
- MediastinumSpace between pleural cavities containing heart, esophagus, trachea, and thymus.
- DiaphragmMuscle separating the thoracic cavity from the abdominal cavity.
- Anterior Body CavityBody cavity including the thoracic and abdominal pelvic cavities.
- PleuriiMembranes forming the pleural cavities around the lungs.
- EsophagusTube within the mediastinum connecting the throat to the stomach.
- TracheaWindpipe located in the mediastinum, connecting the larynx to the bronchi.
- ThymusGland in the mediastinum involved in immune system development.