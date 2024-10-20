Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity definitions Flashcards

Back
Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity definitions
1/12
  • Thoracic Cavity
    Space above the diaphragm within the rib cage, containing pleural cavities, pericardial cavity, and mediastinum.
  • Pleural Cavities
    Serous membrane-bound spaces surrounding the lungs, formed by the pleurii.
  • Serous Membrane
    Double-layered membrane with a fluid-filled space, surrounding certain cavities.
  • Pericardial Cavity
    Serous membrane-bound space surrounding the heart, formed by the pericardium.
  • Pericardium
    Membrane forming the pericardial cavity, surrounding the heart.
  • Mediastinum
    Space between pleural cavities containing heart, esophagus, trachea, and thymus.
  • Diaphragm
    Muscle separating the thoracic cavity from the abdominal cavity.
  • Anterior Body Cavity
    Body cavity including the thoracic and abdominal pelvic cavities.
  • Pleurii
    Membranes forming the pleural cavities around the lungs.
  • Esophagus
    Tube within the mediastinum connecting the throat to the stomach.
  • Trachea
    Windpipe located in the mediastinum, connecting the larynx to the bronchi.
  • Thymus
    Gland in the mediastinum involved in immune system development.