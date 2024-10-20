Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Thoracic Cavity Space above the diaphragm within the rib cage, containing pleural cavities, pericardial cavity, and mediastinum.

Pleural Cavities Serous membrane-bound spaces surrounding the lungs, formed by the pleurii.

Serous Membrane Double-layered membrane with a fluid-filled space, surrounding certain cavities.

Pericardial Cavity Serous membrane-bound space surrounding the heart, formed by the pericardium.

Pericardium Membrane forming the pericardial cavity, surrounding the heart.

Mediastinum Space between pleural cavities containing heart, esophagus, trachea, and thymus.

Diaphragm Muscle separating the thoracic cavity from the abdominal cavity.

Anterior Body Cavity Body cavity including the thoracic and abdominal pelvic cavities.

Pleurii Membranes forming the pleural cavities around the lungs.

Esophagus Tube within the mediastinum connecting the throat to the stomach.

Trachea Windpipe located in the mediastinum, connecting the larynx to the bronchi.