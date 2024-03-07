1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity
1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity
1
Organization of the Thoracic Cavity
Video duration:2m
2
Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity Example 1
Video duration:2m
3
Which term describes a structure that is directly superficial to the heart?
A
Thoracic
B
Pericardium
C
Mediastinum
D
Pleural cavity
4
How does the structure of the pleurae aid in their function?
A
Serous fluid reduces friction.
B
Rigid shape gives structure to the flexible lungs.
C
Large surface area helps gas diffuse.
D
A & C are correct.
