Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity quiz Flashcards

Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity quiz
  • Which body cavity is located inside the rib cage within the torso?
    The thoracic cavity is located inside the rib cage within the torso.
  • Where is the heart located in the thoracic cavity?
    The heart is located in the mediastinum within the thoracic cavity.
  • What body cavity contains the heart?
    The pericardial cavity contains the heart.
  • Which event enlarges the thoracic cavity?
    Inhalation enlarges the thoracic cavity.
  • What is the cavity that contains the lungs?
    The pleural cavities contain the lungs.
  • What organ is housed within the thoracic cavity?
    The heart is housed within the thoracic cavity.
  • What major organs are housed in the thoracic cavity?
    The major organs housed in the thoracic cavity include the heart, lungs, esophagus, trachea, and thymus.
  • The thoracic cavity contains which group of organs?
    The thoracic cavity contains the heart, lungs, esophagus, trachea, and thymus.
  • What is the function of the pleural cavities?
    The pleural cavities surround the lungs and are serous membrane-bound spaces.
  • What is the mediastinum and what does it contain?
    The mediastinum is the space between the pleural cavities, containing the heart, pericardial cavity, esophagus, trachea, and thymus.