Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity quiz Flashcards

Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity quiz
Organization of the Body: Thoracic Cavity quiz
Which body cavity is located inside the rib cage within the torso?
The thoracic cavity is located inside the rib cage within the torso.Where is the heart located in the thoracic cavity?
The heart is located in the mediastinum within the thoracic cavity.What body cavity contains the heart?
The pericardial cavity contains the heart.Which event enlarges the thoracic cavity?
Inhalation enlarges the thoracic cavity.What is the cavity that contains the lungs?
The pleural cavities contain the lungs.What organ is housed within the thoracic cavity?
The heart is housed within the thoracic cavity.What major organs are housed in the thoracic cavity?
The major organs housed in the thoracic cavity include the heart, lungs, esophagus, trachea, and thymus.The thoracic cavity contains which group of organs?
The thoracic cavity contains the heart, lungs, esophagus, trachea, and thymus.What is the function of the pleural cavities?
The pleural cavities surround the lungs and are serous membrane-bound spaces.What is the mediastinum and what does it contain?
The mediastinum is the space between the pleural cavities, containing the heart, pericardial cavity, esophagus, trachea, and thymus.