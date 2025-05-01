Pancreas quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the main components of pancreatic juice, and what roles do they play in digestion? Pancreatic juice contains water, inactive digestive enzymes (amylase, proteases, lipases, nucleases), and bicarbonate. The enzymes digest carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and nucleic acids, while bicarbonate neutralizes acidic chyme from the stomach, creating an optimal environment for enzyme activity.

Why are pancreatic enzymes released in an inactive form, and how are they activated? Pancreatic enzymes are released in an inactive form to prevent the pancreas from digesting itself. They become activated in the duodenum, where specific enzymes convert them to their active forms upon mixing with chyme.

Describe the gross anatomical regions of the pancreas and the function of the pancreatic duct. The pancreas has three main regions: the head (rounded, medial, near the duodenum), the body (middle section), and the tail (pointy, lateral end). The central pancreatic duct runs through the pancreas, carrying pancreatic juice to the small intestine.

What is the function of bicarbonate in pancreatic juice? Bicarbonate in pancreatic juice neutralizes the acidic chyme from the stomach, raising the pH in the duodenum to protect the small intestine and provide optimal conditions for digestive enzymes.

What are acini and acinar cells in the pancreas, and what do they secrete? Acini are clusters of secretory cells in the pancreas, and acinar cells within them secrete inactive digestive enzymes into ducts that lead to the pancreatic duct.

What is the role of duct cells in the pancreas? Duct cells line the ducts of the pancreas and secrete water and bicarbonate, contributing to the volume and alkalinity of pancreatic juice.