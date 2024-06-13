Pancreas - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Pancreas
Pancreas Example 1
Which product of the pancreas is correctly matched to its function?
Amylase: digest sugars.
Proteases: breaks down lipids.
Nucleases: digests nucleic acids.
Bicarbonate: lowers the pH of pancreatic juice.
What may be one reason that many of the enzymes in pancreatic juice are inactive in the pancreas, only to be activated once they enter the small intestine?
Protects the enzymes from degrading.
Decreases the total amount of enzymes needed.
Allows the digestion process to happen faster.
Prevents enzymes digesting tissues of the pancreas.
Anatomy of the Pancreas
Pancreas Example 2
Which pair below correctly matches the cell type with their secretion?
Duct cells: proteases.
Duct cells: bicarbonate.
Acinar cells: water.
Acinar cells: bile salts
The clusters of secretory cells in the pancreas are called:
Ducts.
Lobules.
Acini.
Paneth cells.