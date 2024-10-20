Parasympathetic Nervous System definitions Flashcards
Parasympathetic Nervous System definitions
- Parasympathetic Nervous SystemPromotes rest and digest functions, focusing on energy conservation and restoration.
- Craniosacral DivisionAnother name for the parasympathetic system, with fibers from the brainstem and sacral region.
- Vagus NerveCranial nerve 10, providing about 90% of parasympathetic innervation.
- Preganglionic FibersLong fibers that synapse within target organs or terminal ganglia.
- Postganglionic FibersShort fibers facilitating quick responses in target organs.
- Terminal GangliaGanglia very close to target organs where synapses occur.
- Heart RateDecreased by the parasympathetic system to conserve energy.
- Bronchiole ConstrictionNarrowing of airways in the lungs to conserve energy.
- Gastrointestinal ActivityIncreased movement and secretion promoting digestion.
- Urination PromotionContraction of bladder muscles and relaxation of sphincters.
- Pupil ConstrictionOptimizes close vision, indicating a relaxed state.
- Effector OrganTarget organ where preganglionic fibers synapse.
- Collateral GangliaGanglia serving similar purposes to terminal ganglia but less close.
- Cranial NervesNerves from the brainstem involved in parasympathetic innervation.
- Sacral NervesNerves from the sacral region involved in parasympathetic innervation.