Parasympathetic Nervous System definitions Flashcards

  • Parasympathetic Nervous System
    Promotes rest and digest functions, focusing on energy conservation and restoration.
  • Craniosacral Division
    Another name for the parasympathetic system, with fibers from the brainstem and sacral region.
  • Vagus Nerve
    Cranial nerve 10, providing about 90% of parasympathetic innervation.
  • Preganglionic Fibers
    Long fibers that synapse within target organs or terminal ganglia.
  • Postganglionic Fibers
    Short fibers facilitating quick responses in target organs.
  • Terminal Ganglia
    Ganglia very close to target organs where synapses occur.
  • Heart Rate
    Decreased by the parasympathetic system to conserve energy.
  • Bronchiole Constriction
    Narrowing of airways in the lungs to conserve energy.
  • Gastrointestinal Activity
    Increased movement and secretion promoting digestion.
  • Urination Promotion
    Contraction of bladder muscles and relaxation of sphincters.
  • Pupil Constriction
    Optimizes close vision, indicating a relaxed state.
  • Effector Organ
    Target organ where preganglionic fibers synapse.
  • Collateral Ganglia
    Ganglia serving similar purposes to terminal ganglia but less close.
  • Cranial Nerves
    Nerves from the brainstem involved in parasympathetic innervation.
  • Sacral Nerves
    Nerves from the sacral region involved in parasympathetic innervation.