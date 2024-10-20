Parasympathetic Nervous System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Parasympathetic Nervous System Promotes rest and digest functions, focusing on energy conservation and restoration.

Craniosacral Division Another name for the parasympathetic system, with fibers from the brainstem and sacral region.

Vagus Nerve Cranial nerve 10, providing about 90% of parasympathetic innervation.

Preganglionic Fibers Long fibers that synapse within target organs or terminal ganglia.

Postganglionic Fibers Short fibers facilitating quick responses in target organs.

Terminal Ganglia Ganglia very close to target organs where synapses occur.

Heart Rate Decreased by the parasympathetic system to conserve energy.

Bronchiole Constriction Narrowing of airways in the lungs to conserve energy.

Gastrointestinal Activity Increased movement and secretion promoting digestion.

Urination Promotion Contraction of bladder muscles and relaxation of sphincters.

Pupil Constriction Optimizes close vision, indicating a relaxed state.

Effector Organ Target organ where preganglionic fibers synapse.

Collateral Ganglia Ganglia serving similar purposes to terminal ganglia but less close.

Cranial Nerves Nerves from the brainstem involved in parasympathetic innervation.