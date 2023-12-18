14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Parasympathetic Nervous System
14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Parasympathetic Nervous System
1
concept
Function of the Parasympathetic Nervous System
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Parasympathetic Nervous System Example 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
concept
Structure of the Parasympathetic Nervous System
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
example
Parasympathetic Nervous System Example 2
56s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
ProblemProblem
In the parasympathetic nervous system, preganglionic fibers are ________ and postganglionic fibers are __________.
A
Short; long.
B
Short; short.
C
Long; short.
D
Long; long.
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Parasympathetic Nervous System
Additional resources for Parasympathetic Nervous System