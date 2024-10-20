Parasympathetic Nervous System quiz Flashcards

Which of the following is a parasympathetic nervous system response? A) Increased heart rate B) Bronchiole dilation C) Pupil constriction D) Decreased gastrointestinal activity
C) Pupil constriction
Activation of the parasympathetic nervous system results in which of the following? A) Increased heart rate B) Decreased heart rate C) Bronchiole dilation D) Pupil dilation
B) Decreased heart rate
Which of the following is not a result of parasympathetic stimulation? A) Increased gastrointestinal activity B) Bronchiole constriction C) Increased heart rate D) Promotion of urination
C) Increased heart rate
Which of the following is a function of the parasympathetic division? A) Fight or flight response B) Rest and digest functions C) Increased blood pressure D) Pupil dilation
B) Rest and digest functions
Which statement describes the parasympathetic division of the autonomic nervous system? A) It is responsible for the fight or flight response B) It promotes energy conservation and restoration C) It increases heart rate and blood pressure D) It dilates the pupils for better vision
B) It promotes energy conservation and restoration
Which of these is an effect of the parasympathetic nervous system? A) Increased heart rate B) Bronchiole dilation C) Increased gastrointestinal activity D) Pupil dilation
C) Increased gastrointestinal activity
Which of the following is characteristic of the parasympathetic division? A) Long postganglionic fibers B) Short preganglionic fibers C) Long preganglionic fibers D) Synapses far from target organs
C) Long preganglionic fibers
Which of the following best describes the parasympathetic division? A) It is part of the sympathetic nervous system B) It is also known as the craniosacral division C) It primarily uses the spinal cord for innervation D) It is responsible for the fight or flight response
B) It is also known as the craniosacral division
Which system lowers heart rate? A) Sympathetic nervous system B) Parasympathetic nervous system C) Central nervous system D) Somatic nervous system
B) Parasympathetic nervous system
Which division of the nervous system calms the body after an emergency has passed? A) Sympathetic division B) Parasympathetic division C) Central nervous system D) Somatic nervous system
B) Parasympathetic division
Which of the following is an effect of the parasympathetic nervous system? A) Increased heart rate B) Bronchiole dilation C) Promotion of urination D) Pupil dilation
C) Promotion of urination
Which response is a parasympathetic response in the GI tract? A) Decreased secretion B) Increased movement C) Sphincter contraction D) Reduced digestion
B) Increased movement
The parasympathetic nervous system is associated with which of the following? A) Fight or flight B) Rest and digest C) Increased heart rate D) Pupil dilation
B) Rest and digest
If your parasympathetic nervous system was activated, what would likely occur? A) Increased heart rate B) Bronchiole dilation C) Decreased heart rate D) Pupil dilation
C) Decreased heart rate
What happens when the parasympathetic nervous system is activated? A) Heart rate increases B) Bronchioles dilate C) Gastrointestinal activity increases D) Pupils dilate
C) Gastrointestinal activity increases
The major effects produced by the parasympathetic division include which of the following? A) Increased heart rate B) Bronchiole dilation C) Pupil constriction D) Decreased gastrointestinal activity
C) Pupil constriction
Which are effects of the parasympathetic division on the digestive system? A) Decreased movement B) Increased secretion C) Sphincter contraction D) Reduced digestion
B) Increased secretion
Which of the following statements about the parasympathetic division of the ANS is incorrect? A) It promotes rest and digest functions B) It decreases heart rate C) It increases gastrointestinal activity D) It is responsible for the fight or flight response
D) It is responsible for the fight or flight response
Which statements are correct concerning the parasympathetic division of the ANS? A) It increases heart rate B) It promotes energy conservation C) It dilates the pupils D) It is part of the sympathetic nervous system
B) It promotes energy conservation
Which statements apply to the parasympathetic division of the nervous system? A) It is also known as the thoracolumbar division B) It uses the vagus nerve for most innervation C) It has long postganglionic fibers D) It primarily increases heart rate
B) It uses the vagus nerve for most innervation
Which part of the autonomic nervous system calms the body? A) Sympathetic nervous system B) Parasympathetic nervous system C) Central nervous system D) Somatic nervous system
B) Parasympathetic nervous system
Which of the following is under control of the parasympathetic nervous system? A) Increased heart rate B) Bronchiole dilation C) Pupil constriction D) Fight or flight response