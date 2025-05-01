Parasympathetic Nervous System quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the primary physiological effects of the parasympathetic nervous system on the heart, lungs, gastrointestinal tract, bladder, and pupils?
The parasympathetic nervous system decreases heart rate, constricts bronchioles in the lungs, increases gastrointestinal activity (motility and secretion), promotes urination by contracting bladder smooth muscle and relaxing the sphincter, and constricts pupils to optimize close vision.
Why is the parasympathetic nervous system referred to as the craniosacral division, and which nerve provides most of its innervation?
It is called the craniosacral division because its fibers arise from the brainstem (cranial region) and sacral region of the spinal cord. The vagus nerve (cranial nerve X) provides about 90% of parasympathetic innervation.
Describe the arrangement and relative lengths of preganglionic and postganglionic fibers in the parasympathetic nervous system.
Preganglionic fibers in the parasympathetic nervous system are long and extend from the CNS to synapse within or very near the target organs (in terminal ganglia), while postganglionic fibers are short, allowing for quick responses in the target organs.
