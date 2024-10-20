Passive vs. Active Transport definitions Flashcards

- Passive TransportMovement of molecules from high to low concentration without energy use.
- Active TransportMovement of molecules from low to high concentration requiring energy.
- ATPHigh-energy molecule used by cells to power active transport.
- UniporterTransport protein moving a single molecule in one direction across a membrane.
- SymporterTransport protein moving two or more molecules in the same direction across a membrane.
- AntiporterTransport protein moving two or more molecules in opposite directions across a membrane.
- Biological MembraneBarrier that separates the interior of cells from the external environment.
- Concentration GradientDifference in the concentration of a substance across a space.
- MoleculeSmallest unit of a chemical compound that can take part in a chemical reaction.
- Transport ProteinProtein that assists in moving substances across a cell membrane.