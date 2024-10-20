Skip to main content
Passive vs. Active Transport definitions Flashcards

Passive vs. Active Transport definitions
  • Passive Transport
    Movement of molecules from high to low concentration without energy use.
  • Active Transport
    Movement of molecules from low to high concentration requiring energy.
  • ATP
    High-energy molecule used by cells to power active transport.
  • Uniporter
    Transport protein moving a single molecule in one direction across a membrane.
  • Symporter
    Transport protein moving two or more molecules in the same direction across a membrane.
  • Antiporter
    Transport protein moving two or more molecules in opposite directions across a membrane.
  • Biological Membrane
    Barrier that separates the interior of cells from the external environment.
  • Concentration Gradient
    Difference in the concentration of a substance across a space.
  • Molecule
    Smallest unit of a chemical compound that can take part in a chemical reaction.
  • Transport Protein
    Protein that assists in moving substances across a cell membrane.