Passive vs. Active Transport definitions Flashcards

Passive Transport Movement of molecules from high to low concentration without energy use.

Active Transport Movement of molecules from low to high concentration requiring energy.

ATP High-energy molecule used by cells to power active transport.

Uniporter Transport protein moving a single molecule in one direction across a membrane.

Symporter Transport protein moving two or more molecules in the same direction across a membrane.

Antiporter Transport protein moving two or more molecules in opposite directions across a membrane.

Biological Membrane Barrier that separates the interior of cells from the external environment.

Concentration Gradient Difference in the concentration of a substance across a space.

Molecule Smallest unit of a chemical compound that can take part in a chemical reaction.