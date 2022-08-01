2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Passive vs. Active Transport
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
1
concept
Passive vs. Active Transport
4m
2
ProblemProblem
Passive membrane transport processes include___________.
A
Consumption of ATP for energy.
B
The use of transport proteins to move a substance from low to high concentration.
C
Movement of a substance down its concentration gradient.
D
Movement of a substance up its concentration gradient.
3
ProblemProblem
What is the difference between active and passive transport across a membrane?
A
Both active and passive transport move substances down their concentration gradients.
B
Active transport is ATP dependent. Passive transport does not require energy.
C
Active transport requires cell to cell communication. Passive transport does not require cell communication.
D
Active transport can be performed without transport proteins while passive transport cannot.
4
concept
Classes of Membrane Transport Proteins
3m
5
ProblemProblem
A transport protein that simultaneously transports two different molecules in different directions is called:
A
A uniporter
B
A symporter
C
An equilibrium protein
D
An antiporter
E
A simple diffuser
6
ProblemProblem
Which option below best describes a transporter that requires ATP to move molecules A and B out of the cell?
A
An active antiporter.
B
A passive antiporter.
C
A passive symporter.
D
An active uniporter.
E
An active symporter.