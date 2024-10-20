Passive vs. Active Transport quiz Flashcards

What are three mechanisms of carrier-mediated transport?
The three mechanisms of carrier-mediated transport are uniporters, symporters, and antiporters.
Which of the following is a difference between primary and secondary active transport? A) Energy source B) Direction of transport C) Type of molecules transported D) Requirement of transport proteins
A) Energy source is a difference; primary active transport uses ATP directly, while secondary active transport uses the energy from the electrochemical gradient.
What allows ions to flow down their electrochemical gradient across the membrane?
Passive transport allows ions to flow down their electrochemical gradient without the use of energy.
Which of the following membrane movements is not a passive process? A) Diffusion B) Osmosis C) Facilitated diffusion D) Active transport
D) Active transport is not a passive process as it requires energy.
Which of the following is an example of a passive job? A) Pumping ions against a gradient B) Facilitated diffusion C) Endocytosis D) Exocytosis
B) Facilitated diffusion is an example of a passive job.
Which of the following statements best describes the movement of ions across the plasma membrane? A) Ions move from low to high concentration without energy B) Ions move from high to low concentration using energy C) Ions move from high to low concentration without energy D) Ions move from low to high concentration using energy
C) Ions move from high to low concentration without energy describes passive transport.
Leak channels allow the movement of potassium and sodium ions by what type of membrane transport?
Leak channels allow the movement of ions through passive transport, following their concentration gradient.
What is the primary energy source for active transport?
The primary energy source for active transport is ATP.
How do symporters function in membrane transport?
Symporters co-transport two or more molecules in the same direction across the membrane.
What distinguishes antiporters from symporters?
Antiporters transport molecules in opposite directions, while symporters transport them in the same direction.