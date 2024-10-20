Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Pattern Recognition Receptors Cell surface receptors on immune cells that detect microbial invasion and host cell damage.

Toll-like Receptors Membrane-embedded receptors that detect MAMPs outside or ingested by the cell.

C-type Lectin Receptors Cell surface receptors that bind to carbohydrate MAMPs on microbial surfaces.

Nod-like Receptors Cytoplasmic receptors that detect intracellular MAMPs and DAMPs, forming inflammasomes.

RIG-like Receptors Cytoplasmic receptors that detect viral RNA, distinguishing it from host RNA.

MAMPs Microbe-associated molecular patterns indicating microbial presence.

DAMPs Damage-associated molecular patterns indicating host cell damage.

Cytokines Signaling proteins released by cells, especially in response to PRR activation.

Endosomes Membrane-bound compartments within cells, involved in transporting ingested materials.

Phagosomes Vesicles formed around a particle engulfed by phagocytosis, containing PRRs.

Lipopolysaccharide Component of the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria, detected by PRRs.

Peptidoglycan Molecule specific to bacterial cell walls, recognized by PRRs.

Flagellin Protein component of bacterial flagella, detected as a MAMP by PRRs.

Inflammasome Protein complex formed by NLRs that activates pro-inflammatory cytokine production.