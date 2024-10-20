Skip to main content
Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs) definitions Flashcards

Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs) definitions
  • Pattern Recognition Receptors
    Cell surface receptors on immune cells that detect microbial invasion and host cell damage.
  • Toll-like Receptors
    Membrane-embedded receptors that detect MAMPs outside or ingested by the cell.
  • C-type Lectin Receptors
    Cell surface receptors that bind to carbohydrate MAMPs on microbial surfaces.
  • Nod-like Receptors
    Cytoplasmic receptors that detect intracellular MAMPs and DAMPs, forming inflammasomes.
  • RIG-like Receptors
    Cytoplasmic receptors that detect viral RNA, distinguishing it from host RNA.
  • MAMPs
    Microbe-associated molecular patterns indicating microbial presence.
  • DAMPs
    Damage-associated molecular patterns indicating host cell damage.
  • Cytokines
    Signaling proteins released by cells, especially in response to PRR activation.
  • Endosomes
    Membrane-bound compartments within cells, involved in transporting ingested materials.
  • Phagosomes
    Vesicles formed around a particle engulfed by phagocytosis, containing PRRs.
  • Lipopolysaccharide
    Component of the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria, detected by PRRs.
  • Peptidoglycan
    Molecule specific to bacterial cell walls, recognized by PRRs.
  • Flagellin
    Protein component of bacterial flagella, detected as a MAMP by PRRs.
  • Inflammasome
    Protein complex formed by NLRs that activates pro-inflammatory cytokine production.
  • Interferon
    Cytokine released in response to viral infections, often triggered by RIG-like receptors.