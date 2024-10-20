Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs) quiz Flashcards
Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs) quiz
Which of the following are examples of pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs)?
Examples of PAMPs include lipopolysaccharide (LPS), peptidoglycan, viral nucleic acids, fungal cell walls, and flagellin.What are Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs) and their function?
PRRs are cell surface receptors of immune cells that detect microbial invasion and host cell damage, initiating immune responses.What are the different types of Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs)?
The different types of PRRs include Toll-like receptors (TLRs), C-type lectin receptors (CLRs), Nod-like receptors (NLRs), and RIG-like receptors (RLRs).What do Toll-like receptors (TLRs) detect?
TLRs detect MAMPs on the cell surface or in endosomes/phagosomes, such as microbial nucleic acids.How do C-type lectin receptors (CLRs) function?
CLRs are cell surface receptors that bind to carbohydrate MAMPs on microbial surfaces, initiating immune responses.What is the role of Nod-like receptors (NLRs)?
NLRs are cytoplasmic receptors that detect intracellular MAMPs and DAMPs, forming inflammasomes to activate pro-inflammatory cytokine production.What distinguishes RIG-like receptors (RLRs) from other PRRs?
RLRs are cytoplasmic receptors that specifically detect viral RNA, distinguishing it from host RNA based on structural features.What are MAMPs and DAMPs?
MAMPs are Microbe Associated Molecular Patterns indicating microbial presence, while DAMPs are Damage Associated Molecular Patterns indicating host cell damage.How do PRRs initiate immune responses?
Upon detection of MAMPs or DAMPs, PRRs can initiate immune responses, such as the release of cytokines.What is the significance of inflammasomes in the immune response?
Inflammasomes, formed by NLRs, activate pro-inflammatory cytokine production, leading to inflammation to help eliminate microbes.