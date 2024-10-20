Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs) quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs) quiz
  • Which of the following are examples of pathogen-associated molecular patterns (PAMPs)?
    Examples of PAMPs include lipopolysaccharide (LPS), peptidoglycan, viral nucleic acids, fungal cell walls, and flagellin.
  • What are Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs) and their function?
    PRRs are cell surface receptors of immune cells that detect microbial invasion and host cell damage, initiating immune responses.
  • What are the different types of Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs)?
    The different types of PRRs include Toll-like receptors (TLRs), C-type lectin receptors (CLRs), Nod-like receptors (NLRs), and RIG-like receptors (RLRs).
  • What do Toll-like receptors (TLRs) detect?
    TLRs detect MAMPs on the cell surface or in endosomes/phagosomes, such as microbial nucleic acids.
  • How do C-type lectin receptors (CLRs) function?
    CLRs are cell surface receptors that bind to carbohydrate MAMPs on microbial surfaces, initiating immune responses.
  • What is the role of Nod-like receptors (NLRs)?
    NLRs are cytoplasmic receptors that detect intracellular MAMPs and DAMPs, forming inflammasomes to activate pro-inflammatory cytokine production.
  • What distinguishes RIG-like receptors (RLRs) from other PRRs?
    RLRs are cytoplasmic receptors that specifically detect viral RNA, distinguishing it from host RNA based on structural features.
  • What are MAMPs and DAMPs?
    MAMPs are Microbe Associated Molecular Patterns indicating microbial presence, while DAMPs are Damage Associated Molecular Patterns indicating host cell damage.
  • How do PRRs initiate immune responses?
    Upon detection of MAMPs or DAMPs, PRRs can initiate immune responses, such as the release of cytokines.
  • What is the significance of inflammasomes in the immune response?
    Inflammasomes, formed by NLRs, activate pro-inflammatory cytokine production, leading to inflammation to help eliminate microbes.