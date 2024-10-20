Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

pH Scale definitions Flashcards

Back
pH Scale definitions
1/15
  • pH Scale
    A logarithmic scale from 0 to 14 measuring hydrogen ion concentration in solutions.
  • Hydrogen Ion
    Positively charged ion whose concentration determines a solution's acidity.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    Negatively charged ion inversely related to hydrogen ion concentration in solutions.
  • Acidic Solution
    A solution with a pH less than 7, indicating high hydrogen ion concentration.
  • Basic Solution
    A solution with a pH greater than 7, indicating low hydrogen ion concentration.
  • Neutral Solution
    A solution with a pH of 7, where hydrogen and hydroxide ion concentrations are equal.
  • Buffers
    Substances that resist changes in pH by absorbing or releasing hydrogen ions.
  • Bicarbonate Buffer System
    A buffer system in blood using bicarbonate ions to maintain pH balance.
  • Homeostasis
    The maintenance of stable internal conditions, such as pH, in living organisms.
  • Logarithmic Scale
    A scale where each unit increase represents a tenfold change in concentration.
  • Biological Processes
    Processes in living organisms affected by hydrogen ion concentration.
  • Battery Acid
    A highly acidic substance with a pH close to 0.
  • Lemon Juice
    A naturally acidic liquid with a pH around 2.
  • Ammonia
    A basic substance with a pH around 11.
  • Drain Cleaner
    A highly basic substance with a pH close to 14.