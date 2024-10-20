pH Scale definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

pH Scale A logarithmic scale from 0 to 14 measuring hydrogen ion concentration in solutions.

Hydrogen Ion Positively charged ion whose concentration determines a solution's acidity.

Hydroxide Ion Negatively charged ion inversely related to hydrogen ion concentration in solutions.

Acidic Solution A solution with a pH less than 7, indicating high hydrogen ion concentration.

Basic Solution A solution with a pH greater than 7, indicating low hydrogen ion concentration.

Neutral Solution A solution with a pH of 7, where hydrogen and hydroxide ion concentrations are equal.

Buffers Substances that resist changes in pH by absorbing or releasing hydrogen ions.

Bicarbonate Buffer System A buffer system in blood using bicarbonate ions to maintain pH balance.

Homeostasis The maintenance of stable internal conditions, such as pH, in living organisms.

Logarithmic Scale A scale where each unit increase represents a tenfold change in concentration.

Biological Processes Processes in living organisms affected by hydrogen ion concentration.

Battery Acid A highly acidic substance with a pH close to 0.

Lemon Juice A naturally acidic liquid with a pH around 2.

Ammonia A basic substance with a pH around 11.