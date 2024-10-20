pH Scale definitions Flashcards
pH Scale definitions
- pH ScaleA logarithmic scale from 0 to 14 measuring hydrogen ion concentration in solutions.
- Hydrogen IonPositively charged ion whose concentration determines a solution's acidity.
- Hydroxide IonNegatively charged ion inversely related to hydrogen ion concentration in solutions.
- Acidic SolutionA solution with a pH less than 7, indicating high hydrogen ion concentration.
- Basic SolutionA solution with a pH greater than 7, indicating low hydrogen ion concentration.
- Neutral SolutionA solution with a pH of 7, where hydrogen and hydroxide ion concentrations are equal.
- BuffersSubstances that resist changes in pH by absorbing or releasing hydrogen ions.
- Bicarbonate Buffer SystemA buffer system in blood using bicarbonate ions to maintain pH balance.
- HomeostasisThe maintenance of stable internal conditions, such as pH, in living organisms.
- Logarithmic ScaleA scale where each unit increase represents a tenfold change in concentration.
- Biological ProcessesProcesses in living organisms affected by hydrogen ion concentration.
- Battery AcidA highly acidic substance with a pH close to 0.
- Lemon JuiceA naturally acidic liquid with a pH around 2.
- AmmoniaA basic substance with a pH around 11.
- Drain CleanerA highly basic substance with a pH close to 14.