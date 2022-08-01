pH Scale
In a neutral solution, the concentration of __________.
a) Hydrogen ions is less than the concentration of hydroxide ions.
b) Water molecules is less than the concentration of hydroxide ions.
c) Hydrogen ions is greater than the concentration of hydroxide ions.
d) Hydrogen ions is equal to the concentration of hydroxide ions.
A base _______:
a) Has a value of 7 on the pH scale.
b) Is a chemical that donates hydrogen ions to a solution.
c) Is a chemical that accepts hydrogen ions from a solution.
d) Has a value below 7 on the pH scale.
e) None of the above are correct.
Buffers
Which of the following statements about buffers is true?
a) They maintain a consistent pH only when acids are added to them, but not bases.
b) They maintain a consistent pH of 7.
c) They fluctuate in pH when acids are added to them.
d) They maintain a consistent pH when acids or bases are added to them.
e) They fluctuate in pH when acids or bases are added to them.
