pH Scale quiz Flashcards
Back
pH Scale quiz
What is the relationship between pH and hemoglobin saturation?
What is the relationship between pH and hemoglobin saturation?
Hemoglobin saturation is affected by pH levels; lower pH (more acidic) decreases hemoglobin's ability to bind oxygen, while higher pH (more basic) increases it.
Terms in this set (10)
What is the relationship between pH and hemoglobin saturation?
Hemoglobin saturation is affected by pH levels; lower pH (more acidic) decreases hemoglobin's ability to bind oxygen, while higher pH (more basic) increases it.
What does the pH scale measure?
The pH scale measures the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution, indicating how acidic or basic the solution is.
How does pH affect biological processes?
pH affects biological processes by influencing the concentration of hydrogen ions, which can alter enzyme activity and metabolic reactions.
What is the pH range for acidic solutions?
Acidic solutions have a pH less than 7.
What is the role of buffers in living organisms?
Buffers help maintain a stable pH in living organisms by resisting changes when acids or bases are added.
How does the bicarbonate buffer system function in blood?
The bicarbonate buffer system maintains blood pH by using bicarbonate ions to accept or donate hydrogen ions as needed.
What happens to hydrogen ion concentration as pH decreases?
As pH decreases, hydrogen ion concentration increases, making the solution more acidic.
What is the pH of a neutral solution?
A neutral solution has a pH of exactly 7.
How do buffers respond to high hydrogen ion concentration?
Buffers can accept hydrogen ions to decrease the concentration and increase the pH.
What is the relationship between hydroxide ion concentration and pH?
Hydroxide ion concentration is inversely related to hydrogen ion concentration; it increases as pH increases.