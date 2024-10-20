Skip to main content
pH Scale quiz Flashcards

pH Scale quiz
  • What is the relationship between pH and hemoglobin saturation?
    Hemoglobin saturation is affected by pH levels; lower pH (more acidic) decreases hemoglobin's ability to bind oxygen, while higher pH (more basic) increases it.
  • What does the pH scale measure?
    The pH scale measures the concentration of hydrogen ions in a solution, indicating how acidic or basic the solution is.
  • How does pH affect biological processes?
    pH affects biological processes by influencing the concentration of hydrogen ions, which can alter enzyme activity and metabolic reactions.
  • What is the pH range for acidic solutions?
    Acidic solutions have a pH less than 7.
  • What is the role of buffers in living organisms?
    Buffers help maintain a stable pH in living organisms by resisting changes when acids or bases are added.
  • How does the bicarbonate buffer system function in blood?
    The bicarbonate buffer system maintains blood pH by using bicarbonate ions to accept or donate hydrogen ions as needed.
  • What happens to hydrogen ion concentration as pH decreases?
    As pH decreases, hydrogen ion concentration increases, making the solution more acidic.
  • What is the pH of a neutral solution?
    A neutral solution has a pH of exactly 7.
  • How do buffers respond to high hydrogen ion concentration?
    Buffers can accept hydrogen ions to decrease the concentration and increase the pH.
  • What is the relationship between hydroxide ion concentration and pH?
    Hydroxide ion concentration is inversely related to hydrogen ion concentration; it increases as pH increases.