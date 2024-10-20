Phases of Mitosis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Mitosis A process of nuclear division in somatic cells resulting in two identical diploid cells.

Prophase The first phase where chromatin condenses into chromosomes, nucleolus disappears, and mitotic spindle forms.

Prometaphase The phase where the nuclear envelope breaks down and spindle fibers attach to kinetochores.

Metaphase The phase where chromosomes align at the cell's equator, known as the metaphase plate.

Anaphase The phase where sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.

Telophase The final phase where chromosomes decondense, and nuclear envelopes reform around two nuclei.

Chromatin The material of which chromosomes are composed, consisting of protein, RNA, and DNA.

Chromosome A structure of nucleic acids and protein carrying genetic information in the form of genes.

Centromere The region of a chromosome where sister chromatids are joined and spindle fibers attach.

Centrosome An organelle that serves as the main microtubule organizing center and forms the mitotic spindle.

Mitotic Spindle A structure made of microtubules that segregates chromosomes during mitosis.

Kinetochore A protein structure on chromatids where the spindle fibers attach during cell division.

Nucleolus A structure within the nucleus responsible for ribosome synthesis, disappears during prophase.

Nuclear Envelope A double membrane that encloses the nucleus, breaks down in prometaphase and reforms in telophase.