Phases of Mitosis definitions Flashcards

Phases of Mitosis definitions
  • Mitosis
    A process of nuclear division in somatic cells resulting in two identical diploid cells.
  • Prophase
    The first phase where chromatin condenses into chromosomes, nucleolus disappears, and mitotic spindle forms.
  • Prometaphase
    The phase where the nuclear envelope breaks down and spindle fibers attach to kinetochores.
  • Metaphase
    The phase where chromosomes align at the cell's equator, known as the metaphase plate.
  • Anaphase
    The phase where sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.
  • Telophase
    The final phase where chromosomes decondense, and nuclear envelopes reform around two nuclei.
  • Chromatin
    The material of which chromosomes are composed, consisting of protein, RNA, and DNA.
  • Chromosome
    A structure of nucleic acids and protein carrying genetic information in the form of genes.
  • Centromere
    The region of a chromosome where sister chromatids are joined and spindle fibers attach.
  • Centrosome
    An organelle that serves as the main microtubule organizing center and forms the mitotic spindle.
  • Mitotic Spindle
    A structure made of microtubules that segregates chromosomes during mitosis.
  • Kinetochore
    A protein structure on chromatids where the spindle fibers attach during cell division.
  • Nucleolus
    A structure within the nucleus responsible for ribosome synthesis, disappears during prophase.
  • Nuclear Envelope
    A double membrane that encloses the nucleus, breaks down in prometaphase and reforms in telophase.
  • Cytokinesis
    The process following mitosis where the cytoplasm divides, forming two separate daughter cells.