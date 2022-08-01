Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Phases of Mitosis
3. Energy & Cell Processes

Phases of Mitosis

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Phases of Mitosis

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept

How to Remember the Order of the Phases of Mitosis

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
Problem
Problem

The correct sequence for the phases of mitosis is:

4
concept

Prophase

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
concept

Prometaphase

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
Problem
Problem

The phase of mitosis where chromosomes condense and centrosomes move to opposite poles of the cell is:

7
Problem
Problem

Why does the nuclear envelope break down during prometaphase?

8
concept

Metaphase

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
9
Problem
Problem

The mitotic spindle plays a critical role in which of the following processes of cellular division?

10
Problem
Problem

Which of the following events characterizes metaphase of mitosis?

I. Movement of chromosomes to the equatorial plane (metaphase plate) of the cell.

II. A spindle fiber attaches to each sister chromatid.

III. Separation of sister chromatids that are being pulled to the poles of the cell.

11
Problem
Problem

Metaphase is characterized by ________.

12
concept

Anaphase

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
13
Problem
Problem

In what way do kinetochore microtubules facilitate the process of splitting the sister chromatids?

14
Problem
Problem

Which of the following is a function of the non-kinetochore microtubules?

15
concept

Telophase

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
16
Problem
Problem

The nuclear envelopes form and the mitotic spindles disassembles during telophase in preparation for what?

17
Problem
Problem

The circles labeled A to E each represent the chromosomes within a cell during a single phase of mitosis. Which image is showing one of the newly created nuclei at the end of telophase?

18
Problem
Problem

At which phase of the cell cycle do centrosomes begin to move apart in animal cells?

19
Problem
Problem

Scientists isolate cells in various phases of the cell cycle. They isolate a group of cells that have 1 1/2 times more DNA than G1 phase cells. What is the most likely part of the cell cycle from which these cells were isolated?

20
Problem
Problem

If there are 40 centromeres in a cell at anaphase of mitosis, how many chromosomes will be found in each daughter cell following cytokinesis?

a) 10.

b) 20.

c) 40.

d) 80.

21
Problem
Problem

Taxol is an anticancer drug extracted from the Pacific yew tree. In animal cells, Taxol prevents microtubule depolymerization (breaking down). Thus, Taxol stops mitosis by interfering with which of the following structures or processes?

a) The mitotic spindle.

b) Cytokinesis.

c) DNA replication.

d) Chromosome condensation.

Previous TopicNext Topic