Phases of Mitosis quiz #2 Flashcards

The chromosomes begin to unwind and the nuclear envelope re-forms during what phase of mitosis?
The chromosomes begin to unwind and the nuclear envelope re-forms during telophase.Which of the following events characterizes the beginning of anaphase?
The beginning of anaphase is characterized by the separation of sister chromatids.Which events occur during prophase?
During prophase, chromatin condenses into chromosomes, the nucleolus disappears, and the mitotic spindle begins to form.The nuclear envelope breaks down during what phase of mitosis?
In telophase, chromosomes decondense back into chromatin, and the nuclear envelope reforms.During which phase do chromosomes line up along the equator of the cell?
During metaphase, chromatids line up along the equator of the cell.How many chromosomes are present during prophase?
The number of chromosomes present during prophase is the same as the original cell, as they are duplicated but not yet separated.A cell in anaphase would have which of the following characteristics?
A cell in anaphase would have sister chromatids being pulled apart to opposite poles.A cell in prophase would have which of the following characteristics?
A cell in prophase would have visible chromosomes, a disappearing nucleolus, and a forming mitotic spindle.If there are 8 centromeres in metaphase, how many chromosomes are there?
If there are 8 centromeres in metaphase, there are 8 chromosomes.To which part of the centromere do mitotic spindle fibers attach during prometaphase?
Mitotic spindle fibers attach to the kinetochore on the centromere during prometaphase.What is similar about metaphase and metaphase I?
Both metaphase and metaphase I involve the alignment of chromosomes at the cell's equator, but in metaphase I, homologous chromosomes align in pairs.Which of the following occurs during metaphase?
During metaphase, chromosomes align at the metaphase plate.During the first part of prophase, what happens to the chromatin?
During the first part of prophase, chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes.What is happening during the G1 phase of the cell cycle?
During the G1 phase, the cell grows and prepares for DNA replication.Where do the microtubules of the spindle originate during mitosis in animal cells?
The microtubules of the spindle originate from the centrosomes in animal cells.What disintegrates during prophase?
The nucleolus disintegrates during prophase.After mitosis (in a human cell), what is the result?
After mitosis in a human cell, two genetically identical diploid cells are produced.What reappears during the telophase stage?
A cell in telophase would have decondensing chromosomes and reforming nuclear envelopes.What's the main thing to remember during prophase?
During prophase, chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes, and the mitotic spindle begins to form.When in mitosis are there twice as many chromatids compared to the original cell's chromosomes?
Sister chromatids are pulled to opposite poles during anaphase.Which of the following events occur during prometaphase of mitosis?
During anaphase, sister chromatids are separated and pulled to opposite poles.Which of the following events occur during prophase?
Daughter chromosomes migrate to opposite poles during anaphase.Which step do the centriole pairs move to opposite sides of the cell?
Chromosomes pull apart during anaphase.Which of the following does not occur in prophase (which includes prometaphase)?
Chromosomes are separated by being pulled apart during anaphase.