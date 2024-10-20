Phases of Mitosis quiz #3 Flashcards
Phases of Mitosis quiz #3
How do prophase and telophase differ?
Prophase involves chromatin condensing into chromosomes and spindle formation, while telophase involves chromosomes decondensing and the nuclear envelope reforming.During which phase do chromosomes first become visible?
Chromosomes first become visible during prophase.What role does the mitotic spindle play in mitosis?
The mitotic spindle helps separate sister chromatids and move them to opposite poles of the cell.At the end of mitosis, what is the result?
At the end of mitosis, two genetically identical diploid cells are produced.During which of the following phases do centromeres divide?
Centromeres divide during anaphase.What is the correct chromosomal condition at prometaphase of mitosis?
At prometaphase, chromosomes are condensed and attached to spindle fibers via kinetochores.Chromosomes are formed during which stage of mitosis?
Chromosomes are formed during prophase.During which phase do the chromosomes condense?
Chromosomes condense during prophase.During which phase does the nuclear membrane reform around the chromosomes?
The nuclear membrane reforms around the chromosomes during telophase.Which of the following events does not occur during prophase?
The separation of sister chromatids does not occur during prophase.Which of the following does not occur during prophase in mitosis?
The nuclear envelope does not reform during prophase.Which statements characterize prophase?
Prophase is characterized by chromatin condensing into chromosomes, the nucleolus disappearing, and the mitotic spindle beginning to form.During which phase in mitosis do chromatids separate and move to opposite ends of the cell?
Chromatids separate and move to opposite ends of the cell during anaphase.Which step do the spindle fibers attach to the centromere of the chromosomes?
Spindle fibers attach to the centromere of the chromosomes during prometaphase.Which of the following events occurs during telophase of mitosis?
During telophase, chromosomes decondense, and the nuclear envelope reforms.In what phase do the chromosomes get pulled apart to opposite sides of the cell?
Chromosomes get pulled apart to opposite sides of the cell during anaphase.What lines up at the metaphase plate during both metaphase I of meiosis and metaphase of mitosis?
Chromosomes line up at the metaphase plate during both metaphase I of meiosis and metaphase of mitosis.At which stage are the chromosomes at the equator of the cell?
Chromosomes are at the equator of the cell during metaphase.Centromeres divide in which phase of mitosis?
Centromeres divide during anaphase.Which of the following occur during prophase?
During prophase, chromatin condenses into chromosomes, the nucleolus disappears, and the mitotic spindle begins to form.Which of the following describes prophase of mitosis?
Prophase of mitosis involves chromatin condensing into chromosomes, the nucleolus disappearing, and the mitotic spindle beginning to form.In what phase do chromosomes first become visible?
Chromosomes first become visible during prophase.What occurs during the prophase stage of mitosis?
During prophase, chromatin condenses into chromosomes, the nucleolus disappears, and the mitotic spindle begins to form.The cleavage furrow forms during which stage of mitosis and cell division of an animal cell?
The cleavage furrow forms during telophase and cytokinesis in an animal cell.In which mitotic phase do the chromosomes condense and does the mitotic spindle begin to form?
Chromosomes condense and the mitotic spindle begins to form during prophase.During metaphase, what is the arrangement of chromosomes?
During metaphase, chromosomes are arranged in a single line at the metaphase plate.During which phase does the nuclear envelope disappear?
The nuclear envelope disappears during prometaphase.What are the four steps that occur during the M phase?
The four steps during the M phase are prophase, metaphase, anaphase, and telophase.A cell in prophase could have which of the following characteristics?
A cell in prophase could have visible chromosomes, a disappearing nucleolus, and a forming mitotic spindle.How many replicated chromosomes are there in the original cell during prophase?
The number of replicated chromosomes during prophase is the same as the original cell, as they are duplicated but not yet separated.In what stage does the cell begin to pinch in at the middle?
The cell begins to pinch in at the middle during telophase and cytokinesis.During which stage of mitosis do the centrioles move to the opposite poles of the cell?
Centrioles move to opposite poles of the cell during prophase.Sister chromatids line up at the center of the cell during which phase of mitosis?
Sister chromatids line up at the center of the cell during metaphase.Which of the following events occurs during prophase?
During prophase, chromatin condenses into chromosomes, the nucleolus disappears, and the mitotic spindle begins to form.Mitosis occurs in which layer of the epidermis?
Mitosis occurs in the stratum basale layer of the epidermis.During which part of mitosis are the sister chromatids lined up on the equator of the cell?
Sister chromatids are lined up on the equator of the cell during metaphase.What phase does the nucleus reform and the spindle disappears?
The nucleus reforms and the spindle disappears during telophase.During what phase are chromosomes lined up down the middle of the cell?
Chromosomes are lined up down the middle of the cell during metaphase.What phase does the nucleus break down and spindle fibers form?
The nucleus breaks down and spindle fibers form during prometaphase.During which phase of mitosis in animal cells do centrioles begin to move apart?
Centrioles begin to move apart during prophase.