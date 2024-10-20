Phases of Mitosis quiz #4 Flashcards
Which of the following occurs during prophase of mitosis?
During prophase, chromatin condenses into chromosomes, the nucleolus disappears, and the mitotic spindle begins to form.In which phase do the paired chromosomes separate?
Paired chromosomes separate during anaphase.During which phase does the nuclear membrane form around the chromosomes?
The nuclear membrane forms around the chromosomes during telophase.The centromeres divide during which stage of mitosis?
Centromeres divide during anaphase.What is the role of the spindle apparatus during anaphase?
During anaphase, the spindle apparatus pulls sister chromatids apart to opposite poles of the cell.Centromeres split during what phase of mitosis?
Centromeres split during anaphase.Which step do the spindle fibers disappear?
Spindle fibers disappear during telophase.What cell parts migrate to the poles during prophase?
Centrosomes migrate to the poles during prophase.In telophase, what happens to the chromosomes?
In telophase, chromosomes decondense back into chromatin, and the nuclear envelope reforms.What reappears in telophase?
The nuclear envelope and nucleolus reappear in telophase.What is the structure that breaks the spindle fiber into 2?
The centrosome is the structure that organizes the spindle fibers, but the spindle fibers themselves are broken down during telophase.During which stage do the centromeres divide?
Centromeres divide during anaphase.During the first part of prophase, what happens to the chromatin?
During the first part of prophase, chromatin condenses into visible chromosomes.When do chromosomes align at the equator of the spindle?
Chromosomes align at the equator of the spindle during metaphase.In which phase do you see that the spindle fibers have disappeared?
Spindle fibers have disappeared by telophase.Replication of each chromosome and its centromere takes place during which phase of the cell cycle?
Replication of each chromosome and its centromere takes place during the S phase of interphase.Which event occurs during prophase?
During prophase, chromatin condenses into chromosomes, the nucleolus disappears, and the mitotic spindle begins to form.Which of the following is a characteristic of a cell in prophase?
A cell in prophase has visible chromosomes, a disappearing nucleolus, and a forming mitotic spindle.In which phase do the chromosomes line up in the middle?
Chromosomes line up in the middle during metaphase.Which phase comes before M-phase?
Interphase comes before M-phase.During which phase do chromosomes complete their migration to the middle of the cell?
Chromosomes complete their migration to the middle of the cell during metaphase.When does the nuclear membrane dissolve?
The nuclear membrane dissolves during prometaphase.