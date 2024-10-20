Skip to main content
Placentation definitions Flashcards

Placentation definitions
  • Placenta
    A temporary organ formed from maternal and fetal tissues, facilitating exchange of oxygen, nutrients, and waste between mother and conceptus.
  • HCG
    A hormone produced by the placenta starting around days 10-12 post-conception, detectable by modern pregnancy tests.
  • Estrogen
    A hormone produced by the placenta, with levels fluctuating throughout pregnancy, supporting gestational processes.
  • Progesterone
    A hormone produced by the placenta, crucial for maintaining pregnancy and supporting fetal development.
  • Placental lactogen
    A hormone produced by the placenta, involved in regulating maternal metabolism and fetal growth.
  • Relaxin
    A hormone produced by the placenta, aiding in the relaxation of pelvic ligaments and cervix during pregnancy.
  • Placentation
    The process of forming the placenta, beginning during implantation and continuing throughout the fetal period.
  • Syncytiotrophoblast
    A tissue that releases enzymes to erode the endometrium, forming pools of maternal blood known as lacunae.
  • Lacunae
    Pools of maternal blood within the endometrium, formed during early placentation for nutrient exchange.
  • Extraembryonic mesoderm
    A layer of cells forming around the embryo, contributing to the development of the chorion.
  • Chorion
    A structure formed from extraembryonic mesoderm and syncytiotrophoblast, developing into the outer layer of the embryonic sac.
  • Chorionic villi
    Projections from the chorion that enter lacunae, serving as the main site of exchange between mother and conceptus.
  • Umbilical arteries
    Blood vessels that connect the chorionic villi to the fetal circulatory system, facilitating nutrient and gas exchange.
  • Umbilical vein
    A blood vessel that carries oxygenated blood from the placenta to the fetus, part of the umbilical cord.
  • Endometrium
    The uterine lining that undergoes changes to support placentation, contributing to the maternal portion of the placenta.