Placentation definitions Flashcards

Placenta A temporary organ formed from maternal and fetal tissues, facilitating exchange of oxygen, nutrients, and waste between mother and conceptus.

HCG A hormone produced by the placenta starting around days 10-12 post-conception, detectable by modern pregnancy tests.

Estrogen A hormone produced by the placenta, with levels fluctuating throughout pregnancy, supporting gestational processes.

Progesterone A hormone produced by the placenta, crucial for maintaining pregnancy and supporting fetal development.

Placental lactogen A hormone produced by the placenta, involved in regulating maternal metabolism and fetal growth.

Relaxin A hormone produced by the placenta, aiding in the relaxation of pelvic ligaments and cervix during pregnancy.

Placentation The process of forming the placenta, beginning during implantation and continuing throughout the fetal period.

Syncytiotrophoblast A tissue that releases enzymes to erode the endometrium, forming pools of maternal blood known as lacunae.

Lacunae Pools of maternal blood within the endometrium, formed during early placentation for nutrient exchange.

Extraembryonic mesoderm A layer of cells forming around the embryo, contributing to the development of the chorion.

Chorion A structure formed from extraembryonic mesoderm and syncytiotrophoblast, developing into the outer layer of the embryonic sac.

Chorionic villi Projections from the chorion that enter lacunae, serving as the main site of exchange between mother and conceptus.

Umbilical arteries Blood vessels that connect the chorionic villi to the fetal circulatory system, facilitating nutrient and gas exchange.

Umbilical vein A blood vessel that carries oxygenated blood from the placenta to the fetus, part of the umbilical cord.