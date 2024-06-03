28. Human Development
Placentation
Placentation - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
concept
The Placenta
example
Placentation Example 1
ProblemProblem
Which of the following hormones is NOT produced by the placenta at any point during pregnancy?
A
Human chorionic gonadotropin.
B
Relaxin.
C
Melatonin.
D
Estrogen.
concept
Placentation – Weeks 2-3
example
Placentation Example 2
ProblemProblem
The chorion is made up of the:
A
Syncytiotrophoblast and lacunae.
B
Ectoderm and syncytiotrophoblast.
C
Extraembryonic mesoderm and syncytiotrophoblast.
D
Extraembryonic endoderm and syncytiotrophoblast.
concept
Placentation – Weeks 4-12
example
Placentation Example 3
