Placentation quiz Flashcards

Which of the following is not a function of the placenta? a) Oxygen exchange b) Nutrient transfer c) Waste removal d) Blood cell production
d) Blood cell production
Which of the following statements regarding the placenta is correct? a) It is a permanent organ b) It is formed solely from fetal tissues c) It produces hormones like HCG and estrogen d) It does not facilitate waste exchange
c) It produces hormones like HCG and estrogen
Which of the following is not true about the placenta? a) It is fully formed by week 12 b) It is derived only from maternal tissues c) It facilitates gas exchange d) It produces hormones throughout pregnancy
b) It is derived only from maternal tissues
What is the function of the placenta? Check all that apply. a) Nutrient exchange b) Hormone production c) Blood cell production d) Waste removal
a) Nutrient exchange, b) Hormone production, d) Waste removal
What is the role of chorionic villi in the placenta?
Chorionic villi are projections that facilitate nutrient, gas, and waste exchange between the mother and the conceptus.
At what stage of pregnancy is the placenta fully formed?
The placenta is fully formed by week 12 of pregnancy.
What is the maternal portion of the placenta derived from?
The maternal portion of the placenta is derived from the endometrium beneath the embryo.
What hormone does the placenta begin producing almost immediately after conception?
The placenta begins producing HCG almost immediately after conception.
What is the significance of lacunae in placentation?
Lacunae are pools of maternal blood within the endometrium that facilitate exchange between the mother and the conceptus.
What is the function of the extraembryonic mesoderm in placentation?
The extraembryonic mesoderm contributes to the formation of the chorion, which supports the development of the placenta.