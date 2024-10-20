Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Lungs Elastic organs that change size with the thoracic cavity, naturally tending to collapse due to elasticity and surface tension.

Alveoli Tiny air sacs in the lungs where gas exchange occurs, lined with fluid that creates surface tension.

Surfactant Substance that reduces surface tension in the alveoli, preventing lung collapse.

Intrapleural Pressure Negative pressure within the pleural cavity that prevents lung collapse by resisting elastic recoil.

Pleural Cavity Space between the visceral and parietal pleura, containing fluid that creates adhesion.

Visceral Pleura Membrane attached to the lung surface, part of the pleural cavity.

Parietal Pleura Membrane attached to the chest wall, part of the pleural cavity.

Atmospheric Pressure Pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere, typically 760 mmHg at sea level.

Intrapulmonary Pressure Pressure within the lungs that equalizes with atmospheric pressure during breathing.

Elastic Recoil Tendency of the lungs to return to their original size after being stretched.

Surface Tension Cohesive force at the surface of a liquid, causing alveoli to tend to collapse.

Thoracic Cavity Body cavity that houses the lungs and heart, changes size during breathing.

Collagen Protein in connective tissue providing strength and structure to the lungs.

Elastin Protein in the lungs that allows them to stretch and recoil like a rubber band.