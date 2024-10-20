Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity definitions Flashcards

Back
Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity definitions
1/15
  • Lungs
    Elastic organs that change size with the thoracic cavity, naturally tending to collapse due to elasticity and surface tension.
  • Alveoli
    Tiny air sacs in the lungs where gas exchange occurs, lined with fluid that creates surface tension.
  • Surfactant
    Substance that reduces surface tension in the alveoli, preventing lung collapse.
  • Intrapleural Pressure
    Negative pressure within the pleural cavity that prevents lung collapse by resisting elastic recoil.
  • Pleural Cavity
    Space between the visceral and parietal pleura, containing fluid that creates adhesion.
  • Visceral Pleura
    Membrane attached to the lung surface, part of the pleural cavity.
  • Parietal Pleura
    Membrane attached to the chest wall, part of the pleural cavity.
  • Atmospheric Pressure
    Pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere, typically 760 mmHg at sea level.
  • Intrapulmonary Pressure
    Pressure within the lungs that equalizes with atmospheric pressure during breathing.
  • Elastic Recoil
    Tendency of the lungs to return to their original size after being stretched.
  • Surface Tension
    Cohesive force at the surface of a liquid, causing alveoli to tend to collapse.
  • Thoracic Cavity
    Body cavity that houses the lungs and heart, changes size during breathing.
  • Collagen
    Protein in connective tissue providing strength and structure to the lungs.
  • Elastin
    Protein in the lungs that allows them to stretch and recoil like a rubber band.
  • Negative Pressure
    Pressure lower than atmospheric, creating a suction effect in the pleural cavity.