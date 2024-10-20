Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity definitions Flashcards
Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity definitions
- LungsElastic organs that change size with the thoracic cavity, naturally tending to collapse due to elasticity and surface tension.
- AlveoliTiny air sacs in the lungs where gas exchange occurs, lined with fluid that creates surface tension.
- SurfactantSubstance that reduces surface tension in the alveoli, preventing lung collapse.
- Intrapleural PressureNegative pressure within the pleural cavity that prevents lung collapse by resisting elastic recoil.
- Pleural CavitySpace between the visceral and parietal pleura, containing fluid that creates adhesion.
- Visceral PleuraMembrane attached to the lung surface, part of the pleural cavity.
- Parietal PleuraMembrane attached to the chest wall, part of the pleural cavity.
- Atmospheric PressurePressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere, typically 760 mmHg at sea level.
- Intrapulmonary PressurePressure within the lungs that equalizes with atmospheric pressure during breathing.
- Elastic RecoilTendency of the lungs to return to their original size after being stretched.
- Surface TensionCohesive force at the surface of a liquid, causing alveoli to tend to collapse.
- Thoracic CavityBody cavity that houses the lungs and heart, changes size during breathing.
- CollagenProtein in connective tissue providing strength and structure to the lungs.
- ElastinProtein in the lungs that allows them to stretch and recoil like a rubber band.
- Negative PressurePressure lower than atmospheric, creating a suction effect in the pleural cavity.