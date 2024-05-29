Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Forces That Shape the Lungs
Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity Example 1
What factor is most important in keeping the lungs from collapsing?
a) Collagen.
Intrapleural pressure.
Elastin.
Fluid lining the alveoli.
Individuals with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder) have degraded elastin protein, causing their lungs to have less recoil. How would this affect intrapleural pressure and why?
Intrapleural pressure would be more negative because less recoil would lead to less inward pull on the pleura.
Intrapleural pressure would be less negative because less recoil would lead to less inward pull on the pleura.
Intrapleural pressure would become positive because less recoil would lead to an outwards push on the pleura.
Intrapleural pressure would become positive because less recoil would lead to less inward pull on the pleura.
Formalizing Pressure Relationships in the Lungs
Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity Example 2
True or false: if false choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
In healthy lungs, the intrapulmonary pressure is always lower than the intrapleural pressure.
True.
False, the intrapulmonary pressure is only lower during some parts of ventilation.
False, the intrapulmonary pressure is always greater than the intrapleural pressure.
False, the intrapulmonary and intrapleural must be the same for ventilation to occur.
Pleural effusion is a condition where fluid accumulates in the pleural cavity. Which pressure or pressures would you expect to be most directly impacted by this fluid accumulation?
Intrapleural pressure.
Intrapulmonary pressure.
Both A & B are correct.
Neither pressure would be impacted.
