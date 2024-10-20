Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity quiz Flashcards
Pressure in the Lungs and Pleural Cavity quiz
What happens if the transpulmonary pressure equals zero?
If the transpulmonary pressure equals zero, the lungs will collapse because there is no pressure difference to keep them inflated.Which of the following pressures must remain negative to prevent lung collapse: atmospheric pressure, intrapulmonary pressure, or intrapleural pressure?
Intrapleural pressure must remain negative to prevent lung collapse.What is the relative pressure in the lungs during inspiration compared to atmospheric pressure?
During inspiration, the intrapulmonary pressure is slightly less than atmospheric pressure, allowing air to flow into the lungs.What is the intrapleural pressure and its significance?
Intrapleural pressure is the negative pressure within the pleural cavity that prevents lung collapse by resisting the elastic recoil of the lungs.What is found in the space between the pleural layers?
A small amount of fluid is found in the space between the pleural layers, creating adhesion and allowing the lungs to move smoothly against the chest wall.How does surfactant affect the surface tension in the alveoli?
Surfactant reduces the surface tension in the alveoli, helping to prevent lung collapse by counteracting the natural tendency of the alveoli to stick together.What is the role of elastin in the lungs?
Elastin is a protein in the lungs that contributes to their elasticity, allowing them to recoil and shrink, which is counteracted by negative intrapleural pressure.How does atmospheric pressure relate to intrapulmonary pressure during breathing?
Intrapulmonary pressure equalizes with atmospheric pressure between inspiration and expiration, fluctuating slightly during breathing.What creates the negative pressure in the pleural cavity?
The negative pressure in the pleural cavity is created by the elastic recoil of the lungs and the adhesion between the pleural layers, preventing lung collapse.Why is it important for intrapulmonary pressure to be greater than intrapleural pressure?
It is important for intrapulmonary pressure to be greater than intrapleural pressure to keep the lungs inflated and prevent collapse.