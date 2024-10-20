Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz Flashcards
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz
What three basic parts are found in most human cells?
Most human cells contain a nucleus, cytoplasm, and a cell membrane.The cell wall of gram-negative bacteria contains which of the following: peptidoglycan, lipopolysaccharides, or cellulose?
The cell wall of gram-negative bacteria contains lipopolysaccharides and a thin layer of peptidoglycan.Which of the following structures is found in animal cells but not plant cells: chloroplasts, cell wall, or centrioles?
Centrioles are found in animal cells but not in plant cells.Which of the following is located outside of the nucleus: ribosomes, DNA, or nucleolus?
Ribosomes are located outside of the nucleus.In animal cells, what is the primary function of mitochondria?
In animal cells, mitochondria are responsible for producing energy through the process of cellular respiration.What is the main difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells regarding their DNA structure?
Prokaryotic cells have circular DNA, while eukaryotic cells have linear DNA.How do prokaryotic cells divide?
Prokaryotic cells divide through a process called binary fission.What is the size difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic ribosomes?
Prokaryotic ribosomes are smaller (70S) compared to eukaryotic ribosomes (80S).What type of cell can be either unicellular or multicellular?
Eukaryotic cells can be either unicellular or multicellular.What is the primary function of ribosomes in cells?
Ribosomes are responsible for building proteins in cells.