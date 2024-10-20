Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz

Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells quiz
  • What three basic parts are found in most human cells?
    Most human cells contain a nucleus, cytoplasm, and a cell membrane.
  • The cell wall of gram-negative bacteria contains which of the following: peptidoglycan, lipopolysaccharides, or cellulose?
    The cell wall of gram-negative bacteria contains lipopolysaccharides and a thin layer of peptidoglycan.
  • Which of the following structures is found in animal cells but not plant cells: chloroplasts, cell wall, or centrioles?
    Centrioles are found in animal cells but not in plant cells.
  • Which of the following is located outside of the nucleus: ribosomes, DNA, or nucleolus?
    Ribosomes are located outside of the nucleus.
  • In animal cells, what is the primary function of mitochondria?
    In animal cells, mitochondria are responsible for producing energy through the process of cellular respiration.
  • What is the main difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells regarding their DNA structure?
    Prokaryotic cells have circular DNA, while eukaryotic cells have linear DNA.
  • How do prokaryotic cells divide?
    Prokaryotic cells divide through a process called binary fission.
  • What is the size difference between prokaryotic and eukaryotic ribosomes?
    Prokaryotic ribosomes are smaller (70S) compared to eukaryotic ribosomes (80S).
  • What type of cell can be either unicellular or multicellular?
    Eukaryotic cells can be either unicellular or multicellular.
  • What is the primary function of ribosomes in cells?
    Ribosomes are responsible for building proteins in cells.