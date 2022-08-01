Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components

Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells

1
concept

Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells

5m
2
Problem
Problem

Which domains of life are classified as prokaryotes?

3
concept

Features of Bacterial Cells

3m
4
Problem
Problem

In bacteria, DNA will be found in _______________.

5
concept

Features of Eukaryotic Cells

4m
6
Problem
Problem

Which organelle packages the genetic/hereditary material in eukaryotes but not in prokaryotic cells?

7
concept

Recap: Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Cells

4m
8
Problem
Problem

Which of the following is/are a primary difference(s) between all prokaryotes and eukaryotic cells?

9
Problem
Problem

Which of the following is not a common feature shared by all types of cells?

10
Problem
Problem

You isolate a cell with the following characteristics: (1) no nucleus, (2) a cell wall, and the cell is (3) 2 μm in size. This cell could be a/an:

