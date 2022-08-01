2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
1
concept
Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
5m
Was this helpful?
2
ProblemProblem
Which domains of life are classified as prokaryotes?
A
Bacteria & Eukarya.
B
Archaea & Fungi.
C
Bacteria & Archaea.
D
Bacteria & Protista.
3
concept
Features of Bacterial Cells
3m
Was this helpful?
4
ProblemProblem
In bacteria, DNA will be found in _______________.
A
A membrane-enclosed nucleus.
B
Mitochondria.
C
The nucleoid.
D
Ribosomes.
5
concept
Features of Eukaryotic Cells
4m
Was this helpful?
6
ProblemProblem
Which organelle packages the genetic/hereditary material in eukaryotes but not in prokaryotic cells?
A
Nucleus.
B
Mitochondria.
C
Chloroplasts.
D
Nucleolus.
7
concept
Recap: Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Cells
4m
Was this helpful?
8
ProblemProblem
Which of the following is/are a primary difference(s) between all prokaryotes and eukaryotic cells?
A
Prokaryotes have DNA that floats freely in the cytoplasm.
B
Prokaryotes are significantly smaller than eukaryotic cells.
C
Prokaryotes do not have ribosomes like eukaryotic cells.
D
a and b.
E
a, b, and c
9
ProblemProblem
Which of the following is not a common feature shared by all types of cells?
A
Contains DNA as the genetic material.
B
Contains a protective cell wall or cell membrane.
C
Contains a fluid-like portion called the cytoplasm.
D
Contains a nucleus that stores the genetic material.
10
ProblemProblem
You isolate a cell with the following characteristics: (1) no nucleus, (2) a cell wall, and the cell is (3) 2 μm in size. This cell could be a/an:
A
Bacterium.
B
Plant cell.
C
Animal cell.
D
Bacterial cell or a plant cell.
E
Plant cell or an animal cell.
Additional resources for Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (11)
- In what way do the membranes of a eukaryotic cell vary? a. Phospholipids are found only in certain membranes. ...
- List the structural features in a prokaryotic cell.
- Which of the following is present in a prokaryotic cell? a. mitochondrion b. ribosome c. nuclear envelope d. c...
- Which of the following clues would tell you whether a cell is prokaryotic or eukaryotic? a. the presence or ab...
- Which of the following cell structures would you expect to be most important in the growth of bacteria on the ...
- What four cellular components are shared by prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells?
- Eukaryotic cells differ from prokaryotic cells in that only eukaryotic cells . a. contain DN...
- In what ways do the internal membranes of a eukaryotic cell contribute to the functioning of the cell?
- Is this statement true or false? 'Animal cells have mitochondria; plant cells have chloroplasts.' Explain your...
- Describe the structure of the plasma membrane of an animal cell. What would be found directly inside and outsi...
- Imagine a spherical cell with a radius of 10 μm. What is the cell's surface area in μm2? Its volume, in μm3? (...