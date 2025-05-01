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What is cohesion in water? Cohesion is the ability of water molecules to stick to each other due to hydrogen bonding. What is adhesion in water? Adhesion is the ability of water molecules to stick to non-water molecules, such as glass. What type of bonding allows water molecules to stick together? Hydrogen bonding allows water molecules to stick together. Why can water adhere to glass? Water can adhere to glass because glass is a polar object, allowing hydrogen bonding. What property of water results from both cohesion and adhesion? Both cohesion and adhesion contribute to water's relatively high surface tension. How is surface tension defined? Surface tension is a measure of the difficulty in breaking the surface of a liquid with force. What is an example of water's surface tension? A paperclip gently placed on water can rest on the surface without breaking it, demonstrating surface tension. Why are water's cohesive and adhesive properties unique? Most liquids do not display the same cohesive and adhesive properties as water. How do water's properties help it act as a solvent? Water's cohesive and adhesive abilities are critical for its role as a solvent in biological processes. What allows water to hydrogen bond with glass? Water can hydrogen bond with glass because glass is polar or charged. What does cohesion look like at the molecular level? Cohesion is represented by water molecules sticking to other water molecules. What does adhesion look like at the molecular level? Adhesion is represented by water molecules sticking to molecules that are not water, such as glass. Why is understanding water's properties important? Understanding water's properties is essential for further discussions in biological and chemical contexts. What is the main force behind both cohesion and adhesion in water? Hydrogen bonding is the main force behind both cohesion and adhesion in water. How does surface tension benefit life? Surface tension, created by cohesion and adhesion, is critical for water's function as a solvent for life.
Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion quiz
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