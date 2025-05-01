What is cohesion in water? Cohesion is the ability of water molecules to stick to each other due to hydrogen bonding.

What is adhesion in water? Adhesion is the ability of water molecules to stick to non-water molecules, such as glass.

What type of bonding allows water molecules to stick together? Hydrogen bonding allows water molecules to stick together.

Why can water adhere to glass? Water can adhere to glass because glass is a polar object, allowing hydrogen bonding.

What property of water results from both cohesion and adhesion? Both cohesion and adhesion contribute to water's relatively high surface tension.

How is surface tension defined? Surface tension is a measure of the difficulty in breaking the surface of a liquid with force.