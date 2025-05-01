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Properties of Water- Cohesion and Adhesion quiz

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  • What is cohesion in water?
    Cohesion is the ability of water molecules to stick to each other due to hydrogen bonding.
  • What is adhesion in water?
    Adhesion is the ability of water molecules to stick to non-water molecules, such as glass.
  • What type of bonding allows water molecules to stick together?
    Hydrogen bonding allows water molecules to stick together.
  • Why can water adhere to glass?
    Water can adhere to glass because glass is a polar object, allowing hydrogen bonding.
  • What property of water results from both cohesion and adhesion?
    Both cohesion and adhesion contribute to water's relatively high surface tension.
  • How is surface tension defined?
    Surface tension is a measure of the difficulty in breaking the surface of a liquid with force.
  • What is an example of water's surface tension?
    A paperclip gently placed on water can rest on the surface without breaking it, demonstrating surface tension.
  • Why are water's cohesive and adhesive properties unique?
    Most liquids do not display the same cohesive and adhesive properties as water.
  • How do water's properties help it act as a solvent?
    Water's cohesive and adhesive abilities are critical for its role as a solvent in biological processes.
  • What allows water to hydrogen bond with glass?
    Water can hydrogen bond with glass because glass is polar or charged.
  • What does cohesion look like at the molecular level?
    Cohesion is represented by water molecules sticking to other water molecules.
  • What does adhesion look like at the molecular level?
    Adhesion is represented by water molecules sticking to molecules that are not water, such as glass.
  • Why is understanding water's properties important?
    Understanding water's properties is essential for further discussions in biological and chemical contexts.
  • What is the main force behind both cohesion and adhesion in water?
    Hydrogen bonding is the main force behind both cohesion and adhesion in water.
  • How does surface tension benefit life?
    Surface tension, created by cohesion and adhesion, is critical for water's function as a solvent for life.