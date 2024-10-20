Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent definitions Flashcards
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent definitions
- Universal SolventA substance capable of dissolving many different solutes, typically water in biological contexts.
- SolventThe substance that dissolves a solute, usually present in larger amounts.
- SoluteThe substance that is dissolved by the solvent, typically present in smaller amounts.
- Ionic BondsElectrostatic attractions between oppositely charged ions, such as sodium and chloride.
- Aqueous SolutionA solution where water acts as the solvent, dissolving various solutes.
- Hydration ShellA layer of water molecules surrounding a solute, facilitating its dissolution.
- Homogeneous SolutionA solution with uniformly distributed components, appearing the same throughout.
- Heterogeneous SolutionA solution with unevenly distributed components, appearing different throughout.
- HydrophilicDescribes substances that dissolve easily in water due to their affinity for it.
- HydrophobicDescribes substances that do not dissolve in water, often nonpolar molecules.
- Polar MoleculesMolecules with uneven distribution of charges, often hydrophilic.
- Nonpolar MoleculesMolecules with even charge distribution, often hydrophobic.
- Sodium ChlorideA common salt composed of sodium and chloride ions, dissolves in water.
- CationA positively charged ion, such as sodium in sodium chloride.
- AnionA negatively charged ion, such as chloride in sodium chloride.