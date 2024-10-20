Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Universal Solvent A substance capable of dissolving many different solutes, typically water in biological contexts.

Solvent The substance that dissolves a solute, usually present in larger amounts.

Solute The substance that is dissolved by the solvent, typically present in smaller amounts.

Ionic Bonds Electrostatic attractions between oppositely charged ions, such as sodium and chloride.

Aqueous Solution A solution where water acts as the solvent, dissolving various solutes.

Hydration Shell A layer of water molecules surrounding a solute, facilitating its dissolution.

Homogeneous Solution A solution with uniformly distributed components, appearing the same throughout.

Heterogeneous Solution A solution with unevenly distributed components, appearing different throughout.

Hydrophilic Describes substances that dissolve easily in water due to their affinity for it.

Hydrophobic Describes substances that do not dissolve in water, often nonpolar molecules.

Polar Molecules Molecules with uneven distribution of charges, often hydrophilic.

Nonpolar Molecules Molecules with even charge distribution, often hydrophobic.

Sodium Chloride A common salt composed of sodium and chloride ions, dissolves in water.

Cation A positively charged ion, such as sodium in sodium chloride.