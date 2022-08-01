Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components

Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent

Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent

Problem

A solution in which water is the solvent is called a(n) _______________ solution.

a) Polar.

b) Aqueous.

c) Hydrophobic.

d)  Complete.

Problem

The substance in a mixture that is dissolved is called the:

a) Solution.

b) Solvent.

c) Solute.

d) Aqueous solution.

Problem

What is the charge of the solute molecule in the image below based on the polarity of water?

a) Positively charged.

b) Negatively charged.

c) Uncharged.

d) Non-polar and hydrophobic.

Homogenous vs. Heterogenous Solutions

Problem

The components of a heterogenous solution are ________________ distributed throughout.

a) Equally. 

b) Unequally.

c) Uniformly.

Hydrophilic vs. Hydrophobic

Problem

Hydrophobic molecules:

a) Are polar covalent molecules.

b) Easily dissolve in water.

c) Are nonpolar water 'fearing' molecules. 

d) Are nonpolar water 'loving' molecules.

