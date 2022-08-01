2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
A solution in which water is the solvent is called a(n) _______________ solution.
a) Polar.
b) Aqueous.
c) Hydrophobic.
d) Complete.
A
Polar.
B
Aqueous.
C
Hydrophobic.
D
Complete.
The substance in a mixture that is dissolved is called the:
a) Solution.
b) Solvent.
c) Solute.
d) Aqueous solution.
A
Solution.
B
Solvent.
C
Solute.
D
Aqueous solution.
What is the charge of the solute molecule in the image below based on the polarity of water?
a) Positively charged.
b) Negatively charged.
c) Uncharged.
d) Non-polar and hydrophobic.
A
Positively charged.
B
Negatively charged.
C
Uncharged.
D
Non-polar and hydrophobic.
Homogenous vs. Heterogenous Solutions
The components of a heterogenous solution are ________________ distributed throughout.
a) Equally.
b) Unequally.
c) Uniformly.
A
Equally.
B
Unequally.
C
Uniformly.
Hydrophilic vs. Hydrophobic
Hydrophobic molecules:
a) Are polar covalent molecules.
b) Easily dissolve in water.
c) Are nonpolar water 'fearing' molecules.
d) Are nonpolar water 'loving' molecules.
A
Are polar covalent molecules.
B
Easily dissolve in water.
C
Are nonpolar water 'fearing' molecules.
D
Are nonpolar water 'loving' molecules.
Additional resources for Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (5)
- Which of the following is a hydrophobic material? a. paper b. table salt c. wax d. sugar
- Create a concept map to organize your understanding of the life-supporting properties of water. A sample map i...
- DRAW IT Draw the hydration shells that form around a potassium ion and a chloride ion when potassium chloride ...
- Most of the unique properties of water result from the fact that water molecules a. are the most abundant mole...
- What do you think the effect on the properties of water would be if oxygen and hydrogen had equal electronegat...