Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent quiz Flashcards

Where is the majority of Earth's water found? Options: Glaciers, Oceans, Groundwater, Rivers and Lakes.
The majority of Earth's water is found in oceans.What helps water move across the membrane quicker?
Aquaporins, which are specialized water channels in cell membranes, help water move across the membrane quicker.Where is most of Earth's fresh water found?
Most of Earth's fresh water is found in glaciers and ice caps.Which of the following is not a function of water in the body? Options: Lubrication of joints, Regulation of body temperature, Energy production, Transport of nutrients.
Approximately 60% of our total body weight is water.Water assists the body in which of the following functions? Options: Digestion, Temperature regulation, Joint lubrication, All of the above.
Energy production is not a function of water within the body.Water is best described as which of the following? Options: A universal solvent, A nutrient, A source of energy, A waste product.
Most fresh water available for human consumption is found in rivers, lakes, and groundwater.Which of the following reservoirs contains the most water? Options: Oceans, Glaciers, Groundwater, Rivers.
Oceans contain the most water.