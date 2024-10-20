Skip to main content
Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent quiz Flashcards

Properties of Water- The Universal Solvent quiz
  • Where is the majority of Earth's water found? Options: Glaciers, Oceans, Groundwater, Rivers and Lakes.
    The majority of Earth's water is found in oceans.
  • What helps water move across the membrane quicker?
    Aquaporins, which are specialized water channels in cell membranes, help water move across the membrane quicker.
  • Where is most of Earth's fresh water found?
    Most of Earth's fresh water is found in glaciers and ice caps.
  • Which of the following is not a function of water in the body? Options: Lubrication of joints, Regulation of body temperature, Energy production, Transport of nutrients.
    Energy production is not a function of water in the body.
  • Which statement about the function of water in the human body is false?
    Water is primarily used for energy production in the human body is false.
  • Water makes up about what portion of the total human body weight?
    Water makes up about 60% of the total human body weight.
  • Why are water-soluble vitamins less likely to be toxic compared to fat-soluble vitamins?
    Water-soluble vitamins are less likely to be toxic because they are excreted more easily through urine, preventing accumulation in the body.
  • Water assists the body in which of the following functions? Options: Digestion, Temperature regulation, Joint lubrication, All of the above.
    All of the above.
  • Water is best described as which of the following? Options: A universal solvent, A nutrient, A source of energy, A waste product.
    A universal solvent.
  • Where is most fresh water that is available for human consumption found?
    Most fresh water available for human consumption is found in rivers, lakes, and groundwater.
  • Which of the following reservoirs contains the most water? Options: Oceans, Glaciers, Groundwater, Rivers.
    Oceans contain the most water.