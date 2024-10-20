Skip to main content
Proprioceptors quiz Flashcards

Proprioceptors quiz
  • What is proprioception?
    Proprioception is the sense of understanding where our body is and how it is moving through space.
  • Proprioceptors respond to which type of stimuli?
    Proprioceptors respond to stimuli related to body position and movement, such as muscle stretch and tension.
  • Which of the following is a proprioceptor: muscle spindle, photoreceptor, or chemoreceptor?
    Muscle spindle is a proprioceptor.
  • What type of receptors are involved in monitoring body position?
    Proprioceptors, including muscle spindles, Golgi tendon organs, and joint kinesthetic receptors, monitor body position.
  • What do muscle spindles monitor?
    Muscle spindles monitor muscle stretch.
  • Where are Golgi tendon organs located?
    Golgi tendon organs are located in tendons.
  • What is the function of joint kinesthetic receptors?
    Joint kinesthetic receptors monitor joint position and stretch.
  • What mnemonic can help remember the types of joint kinesthetic receptors?
    The mnemonic 'BLT with fries' helps remember Bulbous, Lamellar, Tendon organs, and Free nerve endings.
  • How do Golgi tendon organs prevent tendon damage?
    Golgi tendon organs initiate a tendon reflex to prevent damage when excessive muscle tension is detected.
  • What is the role of proprioceptors in the central nervous system?
    Proprioceptors provide detailed information about body positioning and movements to the central nervous system.