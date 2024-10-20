Proprioceptors quiz Flashcards
Proprioceptors quiz
What is proprioception?
Proprioception is the sense of understanding where our body is and how it is moving through space.Proprioceptors respond to which type of stimuli?
Proprioceptors respond to stimuli related to body position and movement, such as muscle stretch and tension.Which of the following is a proprioceptor: muscle spindle, photoreceptor, or chemoreceptor?
Muscle spindle is a proprioceptor.What type of receptors are involved in monitoring body position?
Proprioceptors, including muscle spindles, Golgi tendon organs, and joint kinesthetic receptors, monitor body position.What do muscle spindles monitor?
Muscle spindles monitor muscle stretch.Where are Golgi tendon organs located?
Golgi tendon organs are located in tendons.What is the function of joint kinesthetic receptors?
Joint kinesthetic receptors monitor joint position and stretch.What mnemonic can help remember the types of joint kinesthetic receptors?
The mnemonic 'BLT with fries' helps remember Bulbous, Lamellar, Tendon organs, and Free nerve endings.How do Golgi tendon organs prevent tendon damage?
Golgi tendon organs initiate a tendon reflex to prevent damage when excessive muscle tension is detected.What is the role of proprioceptors in the central nervous system?
Proprioceptors provide detailed information about body positioning and movements to the central nervous system.