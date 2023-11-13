13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Proprioceptors
Proprioceptors
Proprioceptors Example 1
Muscle spindles are involved in which type of reflex?
A
Tendon reflex.
B
Withdrawal reflex.
C
Stretch reflex.
D
Tension reflex.
Joint kinesthetic receptors are crucial for which of the following functions?
A
Balance and equilibrium.
B
Fine muscle control.
C
Hearing.
D
Maintaining muscle strength.