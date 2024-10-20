Proteins definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Amino Acids Building blocks of proteins, consisting of a central carbon, amino group, carboxyl group, and a variable R group.

Peptide Bonds Covalent bonds linking amino acids in a protein chain, forming between the amino group of one and the carboxyl group of another.

N-terminal The end of a protein or polypeptide chain with a free amino group.

C-terminal The end of a protein or polypeptide chain with a free carboxyl group.

Oligopeptides Short chains of amino acids, typically containing 2 to 20 residues.

Polypeptides Long chains of amino acids, generally containing more than 50 residues.

Primary Structure The sequence of amino acids in a protein, determining its unique characteristics.

Secondary Structure Local folding of a protein into alpha helices or beta sheets.

Tertiary Structure The overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide chain.

Quaternary Structure The arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains in a functional protein.

Denatured Proteins Proteins that have lost their functional shape due to environmental changes.

Chaperone Proteins Proteins that assist in the proper folding of other proteins.

Alpha Helices A common secondary structure in proteins, characterized by a coiled shape.

Beta Sheets A secondary structure in proteins, characterized by a zigzag pattern.