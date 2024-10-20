Proteins definitions Flashcards
Proteins definitions
- Amino AcidsBuilding blocks of proteins, consisting of a central carbon, amino group, carboxyl group, and a variable R group.
- Peptide BondsCovalent bonds linking amino acids in a protein chain, forming between the amino group of one and the carboxyl group of another.
- N-terminalThe end of a protein or polypeptide chain with a free amino group.
- C-terminalThe end of a protein or polypeptide chain with a free carboxyl group.
- OligopeptidesShort chains of amino acids, typically containing 2 to 20 residues.
- PolypeptidesLong chains of amino acids, generally containing more than 50 residues.
- Primary StructureThe sequence of amino acids in a protein, determining its unique characteristics.
- Secondary StructureLocal folding of a protein into alpha helices or beta sheets.
- Tertiary StructureThe overall 3D shape of a single polypeptide chain.
- Quaternary StructureThe arrangement of multiple polypeptide chains in a functional protein.
- Denatured ProteinsProteins that have lost their functional shape due to environmental changes.
- Chaperone ProteinsProteins that assist in the proper folding of other proteins.
- Alpha HelicesA common secondary structure in proteins, characterized by a coiled shape.
- Beta SheetsA secondary structure in proteins, characterized by a zigzag pattern.
- R GroupThe variable side chain of an amino acid that determines its properties.